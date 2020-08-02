Victoria’s coronavirus cases by numbers

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 1:

* 397 new cases, marking the 27th consecutive day of a triple-digit increase

* Three more deaths, bringing the state’s toll to 116 and the national figure to 201

* The latest deaths include a man and woman in their 80s and a woman in her 90s

* Two of the latest deaths are linked to aged care

* 37 of the 397 new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 360 are under investigation

* 10,931 total cases confirmed in the state and 4696 people have recovered from the virus

* 1008 active cases connected to aged care

* 1075 total cases in healthcare workers with 637 active cases

* 379 people in hospital, with 41 in intensive care

* 5919 cases are currently active in Victoria

* 1841 cases may indicate community transmission

* More than 1,633,900 tests completed since the start of the pandemic, with 25,501 tests conducted on Friday

* Victoria’s top daily totals include 723 on Thursday, 532 on Monday, 484 on July 22 and 428 on July 17

* From July 22, all positive cases in the state are visited by the health department and Australian Defence Force to check they are home

* More than 100 cases have been referred to Victoria Police for breaching stay-at-home lockdown rules

* Wednesday midnight was the halfway mark of the six-week lockdown but the premier has warned it may not be over by mid-August if cases stay high

AGED CARE OUTBREAKS:

* 134 cases have been linked to St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner

* 118 cases have been linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping

* 105 cases have been linked to Estia Health in Ardeer

* 94 cases have been linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth

* 86 cases have been linked to Estia Health in Heidelberg

* 63 cases have been linked to Menarock Life aged care in Essendon

CASES LINKED TO KEY OUTBREAKS:

* 184 cases have been linked to Al-Taqwa College

* 134 cases have been linked to Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown

* 84 cases have been linked to JBS in Brooklyn

* 68 cases have been linked to Australian Lamb Company in Colac

* 40 cases have been linked to Melbourne Health Royal Park Campus

* 33 cases have been linked to Woolworths Distribution Centre Mulgrave

* 25 cases have been linked to Nino Early Learning in Bundoora

SOURCE: Victorian government and DHHS