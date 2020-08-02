Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
More than 1.6 million coronavirus tests have been done in Victoria since the start of the pandemic. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Victoria’s coronavirus cases by numbers

By AAP

August 2, 2020

2020-08-02 16:25:45

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 1:

* 397 new cases, marking the 27th consecutive day of a triple-digit increase

* Three more deaths, bringing the state’s toll to 116 and the national figure to 201

* The latest deaths include a man and woman in their 80s and a woman in her 90s

* Two of the latest deaths are linked to aged care

* 37 of the 397 new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 360 are under investigation

* 10,931 total cases confirmed in the state and 4696 people have recovered from the virus

* 1008 active cases connected to aged care

* 1075 total cases in healthcare workers with 637 active cases

* 379 people in hospital, with 41 in intensive care

* 5919 cases are currently active in Victoria

* 1841 cases may indicate community transmission

* More than 1,633,900 tests completed since the start of the pandemic, with 25,501 tests conducted on Friday

* Victoria’s top daily totals include 723 on Thursday, 532 on Monday, 484 on July 22 and 428 on July 17

* From July 22, all positive cases in the state are visited by the health department and Australian Defence Force to check they are home

* More than 100 cases have been referred to Victoria Police for breaching stay-at-home lockdown rules

* Wednesday midnight was the halfway mark of the six-week lockdown but the premier has warned it may not be over by mid-August if cases stay high

AGED CARE OUTBREAKS:

* 134 cases have been linked to St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner

* 118 cases have been linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping

* 105 cases have been linked to Estia Health in Ardeer

* 94 cases have been linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth

* 86 cases have been linked to Estia Health in Heidelberg

* 63 cases have been linked to Menarock Life aged care in Essendon

CASES LINKED TO KEY OUTBREAKS:

* 184 cases have been linked to Al-Taqwa College

* 134 cases have been linked to Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown

* 84 cases have been linked to JBS in Brooklyn

* 68 cases have been linked to Australian Lamb Company in Colac

* 40 cases have been linked to Melbourne Health Royal Park Campus

* 33 cases have been linked to Woolworths Distribution Centre Mulgrave

* 25 cases have been linked to Nino Early Learning in Bundoora

SOURCE: Victorian government and DHHS

Latest sport

rugby league

Parramatta survive Bulldogs NRL comeback

Parramatta coach Brad Arthur compared the feeling in his dressing room to "like a morgue" after his side survived an NRL scare to beat Canterbury 18-16.

rugby league

SBW will make me a better player: Tedesco

He's widely regarded as the world's premier rugby league player but Sydney Roosters fullback James Tedesco expects Sonny Bill Williams to make him even better.

tennis

Kyrgios withdraws from US Open

Australian tennis superstar Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the US Open due to the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

Staines keeps wild NRL ride in Penrith win

Charlie Staines has become the first player in 83 years to score six tries in his first two games as Penrith blew Manly out of the water 42-12 in the NRL.

Australian rules football

St Kilda register big AFL win over Sydney

Midfielder Zak Jones has starred for St Kilda in a 53-point AFL win over his old side Sydney at the Gabba.

news

epidemic and plague

Time for leniency 'over' as Vic shuts down

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has tightened the screw on restrictions declaring a "state of disaster" and a nightly curfew in metropolitan Melbourne.

sport

rugby league

Parramatta survive Bulldogs NRL comeback

Parramatta coach Brad Arthur compared the feeling in his dressing room to "like a morgue" after his side survived an NRL scare to beat Canterbury 18-16.

world

virus diseases

India reports 55,000 new virus cases

India has posted a near-daily record 55,000 new COVID-19 cases, while Japan's numbers continue to rise and the death toll in Latin America has passed 200,000.