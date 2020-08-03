Victoria’s coronavirus cases by numbers

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 2:
* 671 new cases, the 28th consecutive day of a triple-digit increase
* Seven more deaths, bringing the state’s toll to 123 and the national figure to 208
* The latest deaths include three women in their 70s, two women in their 80s, one man in his 90s and one woman in her 90s
* Six of the latest deaths are linked to aged care
* 73 of the 671 new cases are linked to known outbreaks or complex cases and 598 remain under investigation
* 760 “mystery cases” yet to be traced to an original source
* 11,557 total confirmed cases in the state and 4915 people have recovered from the virus
* 6322 cases are currently active in the state
* 1962 cases may indicate community transmission
* 1053 active cases are linked to aged care, 649 healthcare workers infected
* 385 people in hospital, with 38 in intensive care
* Some 1,651,953 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic, with about 18,000 conducted on Saturday
* Exact test numbers weren’t available on Sunday
* Sunday’s daily total was Victoria’s second-highest behind 723 on Thursday
* It prompted a move to ‘stage four’ restrictions for metropolitan Melbourne, while regional Victoria will be subject to ‘stage three’ protocols
* The rules will run for six weeks until September 13
AGED CARE OUTBREAKS:
* 136 cases have been linked to St Basil’s Home for the Aged in Fawkner
* 122 cases have been linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping
* 106 cases have been linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer
* 101 cases have been linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth
* 87 cases have been linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg
* 63 cases have been linked to Menarock Life Aged Care Facility in Essendon
* 62 cases have been linked to Glendale Aged Care Facility in Werribee
CASES LINKED TO KEY OUTBREAKS:
* 185 cases have been linked to Al-Taqwa College
* 142 cases have been linked to Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown
* 127 cases have been linked to Somerville Retail Services in Tottenham
* 85 cases have been linked to JBS in Brooklyn
* 72 cases have been linked to Australian Lamb Company in Colac
* 54 cases have been linked to Melbourne Health Royal Park Campus
Source: Department of Health and Human Services, Victorian Government