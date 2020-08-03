Victoria’s coronavirus cases by numbers

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 2:

* 671 new cases, the 28th consecutive day of a triple-digit increase

* Seven more deaths, bringing the state’s toll to 123 and the national figure to 208

* The latest deaths include three women in their 70s, two women in their 80s, one man in his 90s and one woman in her 90s

* Six of the latest deaths are linked to aged care

* 73 of the 671 new cases are linked to known outbreaks or complex cases and 598 remain under investigation

* 760 “mystery cases” yet to be traced to an original source

* 11,557 total confirmed cases in the state and 4915 people have recovered from the virus

* 6322 cases are currently active in the state

* 1962 cases may indicate community transmission

* 1053 active cases are linked to aged care, 649 healthcare workers infected

* 385 people in hospital, with 38 in intensive care

* Some 1,651,953 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic, with about 18,000 conducted on Saturday

* Exact test numbers weren’t available on Sunday

* Sunday’s daily total was Victoria’s second-highest behind 723 on Thursday

* It prompted a move to ‘stage four’ restrictions for metropolitan Melbourne, while regional Victoria will be subject to ‘stage three’ protocols

* The rules will run for six weeks until September 13

AGED CARE OUTBREAKS:

* 136 cases have been linked to St Basil’s Home for the Aged in Fawkner

* 122 cases have been linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping

* 106 cases have been linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer

* 101 cases have been linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth

* 87 cases have been linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg

* 63 cases have been linked to Menarock Life Aged Care Facility in Essendon

* 62 cases have been linked to Glendale Aged Care Facility in Werribee

CASES LINKED TO KEY OUTBREAKS:

* 185 cases have been linked to Al-Taqwa College

* 142 cases have been linked to Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown

* 127 cases have been linked to Somerville Retail Services in Tottenham

* 85 cases have been linked to JBS in Brooklyn

* 72 cases have been linked to Australian Lamb Company in Colac

* 54 cases have been linked to Melbourne Health Royal Park Campus

Source: Department of Health and Human Services, Victorian Government