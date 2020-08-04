Discover Australian Associated Press

Victoria has recorded another 429 cases of coronavirus and 13 more deaths . Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Victoria’s coronavirus cases by numbers

By AAP

August 4, 2020

2020-08-04 15:36:49

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 3

* 429 new cases, the 29th consecutive day of a triple-digit increase

* The overall total has increased by 380, with 49 cases reclassified because of duplication

* 13 new deaths, bringing the state’s toll to 136 and the national figure to 221 

* The latest deaths include a man in his 60s, two men and a woman in their 70s, two men in their 80s, and five women and two men in their 90s

* Eight of the latest deaths are linked to aged care

* 36 of the 429 new cases are linked to known outbreaks or complex cases, and 393 remain under investigation

* 11,937 total confirmed cases in the state and 5111 people have recovered from the virus

* 6489 cases are currently active in the state

* 2031 cases may indicate community transmission

* 1089 active cases are linked to aged care while 706 healthcare workers infected

* 416 people in hospital, with 35 in intensive care

* 1,676,953 tests have been done since the start of the pandemic, 25,000 more than Sunday

* ‘Stage four’ restrictions for metropolitan Melbourne and and ‘stage three’ protocols for regional Victoria will run for six weeks until September 13

AGED CARE OUTBREAKS:

* 139 cases have been linked to St Basil’s Home for the Aged in Fawkner

* 130 cases have been linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping

* 106 cases have been linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer

* 88 cases have been linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg

* 101 cases have been linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth

* 63 cases have been linked to Menarock Life Aged Care Facility in Essendon

* 65 cases have been linked to Glendale Aged Care Facility in Werribee

* 55 cases have been linked to BaptCare Wyndham Lodge in Werribee

* 61 cases have been linked to Aurrum Aged Care Facility in Plenty

* 58 cases have been linked to Outlook Gardens Aged Care facility in Dandenong North

* Cases have also been identified at BlueCross The Boulevard in Mill Park, Lilydale Lodge Aged Care Facility and Estia Health Aged Care Facility in Glen Waverley

CASES LINKED TO KEY OUTBREAKS:

* 185 cases have been linked to Al-Taqwa College

* 148 cases have been linked to Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown

* 129 cases have been linked to Somerville Retail Services in Tottenham

* 86 cases have been linked to JBS in Brooklyn

* 77 cases have been linked to Australian Lamb Company in Colac

* 71 cases have been linked to Melbourne Health Royal Park Campus

* 36 cases have been linked to Woolworths Distribution Centre Mulgrave

* 20 cases have been linked to Golden Farms Poultry in Breakwater

* 21 cases have been linked to Catholic Regional College in Sydenham

* 31 cases have been linked to the Linfox warehouse in Truganina

* 30 cases have been linked to St Vincent’s Hospital

* Cases are also being investigated linked to QANTAS Freight, the Northern Hospital Intensive Care Unit, Melbourne United (Basketball Club), Bestway Dandenong, Jayco Dandenong and Martin and Pleasance in Port Melbourne

Source: Department of Health and Human Services, Victorian Government

