Victoria’s coronavirus cases by numbers

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 4:

* 439 new cases, the 30th consecutive day of a triple-digit increase

* 11 new deaths, bringing the state’s toll to 147 and the national figure to 232

* The latest deaths include one man in his 70s, one man and three women in their 80s, two men and three women in their 90s and one woman aged over 100

* All of the latest deaths are linked to aged care

* Of the new cases, 63 are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 376 are under investigation.

* 12,335 total confirmed Victorian cases and 5283 people have recovered

* 2159 cases may indicate community transmission

* 6706 active cases

* 1186 active cases are linked to aged care, while there are 731 active cases among health care workers

* 456 people in hospital, with 38 in intensive care

* 1,676,953 tests have been done since the start of the pandemic, with about 21,000 tests done on Monday

* Stage four restrictions for metropolitan Melbourne and stage three protocols for regional Victoria will run for six weeks until September 13.

AGED CARE OUTBREAKS:

* 142 cases linked to St Basil’s Home for the Aged in Fawkner

* 135 cases linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping

* 110 cases linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth

* 107 cases linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer

* 89 cases linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg

* 65 cases linked to Glendale Aged Care Facility in Werribee

* 64 cases linked to Aurrum Aged Care Facility in Plenty

* 64 cases linked to Menarock Life Aged Care Facility in Essendon

* 63 cases linked to Outlook Gardens Aged Care facility in Dandenong North

* 56 cases linked to BaptCare Wyndham Lodge in Werribee

CASES LINKED TO KEY OUTBREAKS:

* 185 cases linked to Al-Taqwa College

* 155 cases linked to Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown

* 133 cases linked to Somerville Retail Services in Tottenham

* 86 cases linked to JBS in Brooklyn (as of Monday)

* 78 cases linked to Australian Lamb Company in Colac

* 74 cases linked to Melbourne Health Royal Park Campus

* 38 cases linked to Nino Early Learning Centre in Bundoora

* 37 cases linked to Woolworths Distribution Centre Mulgrave

* 34 cases linked to Catholic Regional College in Sydenham

* 32 cases linked to the Linfox warehouse in Truganina

* 27 cases linked to Ingham’s Thomastown

* 25 cases linked to Golden Farms Poultry in Breakwater

The DHHS is also looking into cases linked to Golf Links Rehabilitation Centre in Frankston, Parkville Youth Justice, Hume Central Secondary College and Lilydale Lodge Supported Residential Services.

Source: Department of Health and Human Services