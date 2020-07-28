Discover Australian Associated Press

Victoria has recorded a record high of 532 new cases of coronavirus and six more deaths. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Victoria’s coronavirus cases by numbers

By Christine McGinn

July 28, 2020

2020-07-28 16:11:24

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR JULY 27

* 532 new cases, the 22nd consecutive day of a triple-digit increase. This is the state’s worst daily figure during the pandemic, followed by 484 cases on July 22.

* Six more deaths, bringing the state’s toll to 77 and the national figure to 161.

* 4542 total active cases across the state.

* 683 active cases connected to aged care, 400 health workers currently infected.

* The latest deaths include a woman in her 90s, a man and a woman in their 80s, a man and a woman in their 70s, and a man in his 50s. Five of the deaths linked to aged care outbreaks. 

* 245 people in hospital with 44 people in intensive care.

* 17,588 tests conducted on Sunday.

* More than 1,518,107 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

OUTBREAKS AT AGED CARE FACILITIES

* 84 cases linked to St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner

* 82 cases linked to Estia Health in Ardeer

* 77 cases linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care

* 62 cases in Menarock Life aged care in Essendon

* 53 cases linked to Glendale aged care facility in Werribee

* 57 cases linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth

* 50 cases linked to Estia Health in Heidelberg

* 12 cases linked to Respite Services Australia in Moonee Ponds

* “Our outbreaks, our areas of transmission are occurring in workplaces, mostly essential workplaces and it is spilling into aged care. The aged care outbreaks are absolutely a consequence of community transmission but they represent a tragedy for the families involved. For some private aged care facilities, the numbers are disturbing.” – Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton.

* Professor Sutton said of people in aged care: “They are at significant risk of dying. That is an inescapable fact in these settings where there are outbreaks in aged care, the mortality is extremely high”

OTHER CLUSTERS TO WATCH:

* 95 cases linked to Somerville Retail Services in Tottenham

* 71 cases linked to JBS in Brooklyn

* 69 cases linked to Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown

* 47 cases linked to Australian Lamb Company in Colac

* 13 cases linked to the Linfox Warehouse in Truganina

* 8 cases linked to Diamond Valley Pork in Laverton North

* 6 cases linked to Don KR Castlemaine

* 26 cases linked to LaManna Supermarket in Essendon Fields

* 22 cases linked to Brunswick Private Hospital

* 6 cases linked to Parkville Youth Justice

* 4 cases linked to the neonatal intensive care unit at the Royal Children’s Hospital

Source: Department of Health and Human Services, Victorian government 

