Medical workers in Melbourne continue their work after a coronavirus cluster in the northwest. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Victoria’s coronavirus hotspots

By AAP

June 23, 2020

2020-06-23 15:01:40

LOCAL COUNCILS IDENTIFIED BY THE VICTORIAN GOVERNMENT AS CORONAVIRUS HOTSPOTS:

CITY OF BRIMBANK

* Confirmed cases: 86

* Active cases: 11

* Northwestern suburbs including Albion, Calder Park, Deer Park, Keilor (part), St Albans, Sunshine, Taylors Lakes and Tullarmarine (part).

CARDINIA SHIRE

* Confirmed cases: 23

* Active cases: 5

* Outer southeastern suburbs and localities including Beaconsfield (part), Bunyip, Cardinia, Emerald (part), Gembrook, Koo Wee Rup, Nar Nar Goon, Officer and Pakenham. 

CITY OF CASEY

* Confirmed cases: 80

* Active cases: 9

* Outer southeastern suburbs including Beaconsfield (part), Berwick, Cranbourne, Endeavour Hills, Hallam, Hampton Park, Lynbrook and Narre Warren.

CITY OF DAREBIN

* Confirmed cases: 48

* Active cases: 4

* Northern suburbs including Alphington (part), Bundoora (part), Fairfield (part), Kingsbury, Macleod (part), Northcote, Preston, Reservoir and Thornbury.

HUME CITY COUNCIL

* Confirmed cases: 85

* Active cases: 11

* Outer northwestern suburbs and localities including Broadmeadows, Craigieburn, Gladstone Park, Greenvale, Keilor (part), Melbourne Airport, Roxburgh Park, Sunbury and Tullamarine (part).

MORELAND CITY COUNCIL

* Confirmed cases: 73

* Active cases: 6

* Inner northern suburbs including Brunswick, Coburg, Fitzroy North (part), Glenroy, Pascoe Vale, and Tullamarine (part).

OTHER COUNCILS TO WATCH:

CITY OF MELBOURNE

* Confirmed cases: 139

* Active cases: 26

* Includes the suburbs of Carlton, Docklands, East Melbourne, Kensington and Flemington, Melbourne, North Melbourne, Parkville, Port Melbourne, Southbank and South Yarra (part).

CITY OF MARIBYRNONG

* Confirmed cases: 25

* Active cases: 7

* Inner western suburbs including Braybrook, Footscray, Kingsville, Maidstone, Maribyrnong, Seddon, Tottenham, West Footscray and Yarraville.

WHITTLESEA COUNCIL

* Confirmed cases: 40

* Active cases: 6

* Outer northern suburbs and rural localities including Bundoora (part), Donnybrook, Kinglake West (part), Lalor, Mill Park, South Morang, Thomastown, Whittlesea and Woodstock.

Source: Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), local government websites. 

