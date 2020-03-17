Discover Australian Associated Press

Victoria has announced a state of emergency to deal with the coronavirus. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Victoria’s coronavirus state of emergency

By AAP

March 17, 2020

2020-03-17 09:26:33

WHAT IS A STATE OF EMERGENCY?

* It gives the government special powers and resources

* For coronavirus, it will restrict mass gatherings and enforce self-isolation

WHEN DOES IT START?

* 12noon Monday, March 16

* It will run for four weeks, but is likely to be extended

WHAT MASS GATHERINGS ARE AFFECTED?

* Any group of 500 or more people in a single, undivided space at the same time, whether it is indoors or outside

* Premier Daniel Andrews will no longer host this Saturday’s annual multicultural dinner which normally attracts 1500 people 

* Greek National Day has been cancelled

* The AFL and other sporting codes have closed to the public

* Institutions such as the National Gallery of Victoria, State Library and museums are temporarily closed

WHAT IS NOT INCLUDED?

* Airports

* Public transport vehicles, platforms and stations

* Medical, disability and aged care facilities

* Prisons and correctional facilities, courts and tribunals

* State parliament

* Food markets, supermarkets, retail stores

* Office buildings, factories and construction sites

* Schools, universities, childcares and other educational institutions

* Hotels, motels and accommodation

* A place where 500 people can gather for the point of transiting, such as Bourke Street Mall and Federation Square

SELF-QUARANTINING FOLLOWING OVERSEAS TRAVEL

* People must not leave their homes or accommodation for 14 days after arrival unless seeking medical attention

* People self-isolating must not allow others into their premises unless they also live there

WHAT HAPPENS IF THE ORDER IS BREACHED?

* Individuals face a fine of up to $20,000

* Corporate bodies face a fine of up to $100,000

WHAT THEY SAID

* “Under the state of emergency that has been declared, it is an offence under the public health and well-being act to not comply with the orders that have been made,” Premier Daniel Andrews

* “A state of emergency is not a state of panic. A state of emergency puts in place special powers for state governments to help stop the spread of health epidemic,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison

