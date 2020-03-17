Victoria’s coronavirus state of emergency

STATE OF EMERGENCY DECLARED IN VICTORIA TO DEAL WITH CORONAVIRUS
WHAT IS A STATE OF EMERGENCY?
* It gives the government special powers and resources
* For coronavirus, it will restrict mass gatherings and enforce self-isolation
WHEN DOES IT START?
* 12noon Monday, March 16
* It will run for four weeks, but is likely to be extended
WHAT MASS GATHERINGS ARE AFFECTED?
* Any group of 500 or more people in a single, undivided space at the same time, whether it is indoors or outside
* Premier Daniel Andrews will no longer host this Saturday’s annual multicultural dinner which normally attracts 1500 people
* Greek National Day has been cancelled
* The AFL and other sporting codes have closed to the public
* Institutions such as the National Gallery of Victoria, State Library and museums are temporarily closed
WHAT IS NOT INCLUDED?
* Airports
* Public transport vehicles, platforms and stations
* Medical, disability and aged care facilities
* Prisons and correctional facilities, courts and tribunals
* State parliament
* Food markets, supermarkets, retail stores
* Office buildings, factories and construction sites
* Schools, universities, childcares and other educational institutions
* Hotels, motels and accommodation
* A place where 500 people can gather for the point of transiting, such as Bourke Street Mall and Federation Square
SELF-QUARANTINING FOLLOWING OVERSEAS TRAVEL
* People must not leave their homes or accommodation for 14 days after arrival unless seeking medical attention
* People self-isolating must not allow others into their premises unless they also live there
WHAT HAPPENS IF THE ORDER IS BREACHED?
* Individuals face a fine of up to $20,000
* Corporate bodies face a fine of up to $100,000
WHAT THEY SAID
* “Under the state of emergency that has been declared, it is an offence under the public health and well-being act to not comply with the orders that have been made,” Premier Daniel Andrews
* “A state of emergency is not a state of panic. A state of emergency puts in place special powers for state governments to help stop the spread of health epidemic,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison