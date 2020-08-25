Victoria’s COVID-19 crisis by the numbers

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 24:

* 116 new cases, the lowest daily figure since July 5

* 15 more deaths, taking the state toll to 430 and the national figure to 517

* Latest deaths include three women and five men aged in their 80s, four women and two men in their 90s, and a woman in her 100s

* All 15 deaths are linked to aged care

* 3731 active cases in Victoria, including 232 in regional areas

* 4028 “mystery” cases, including 108 more with unknown transmission – an increase of 108

* 629 people are in hospital with 31 in intensive care and 17 on ventilators

* 476 active cases among healthcare workers

* 1568 active cases in aged care

* 57 active cases across 52 disability care sites, including 44 staff

* 2,106,139 test results received – an increase of 14,811 since Sunday

KEY AGED CARE OUTBREAKS

* 211 cases linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care

* 195 Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner

* 160 BaptCare Wyndham Lodge Community in Werribee

* 159 Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer

* 138 Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth

* 119 Cumberland Manor Aged Care Facility in Sunshine North

* 118 Twin Parks Aged Care in Reservoir

* 114 Outlook Gardens Aged Care Facility in Dandenong North

* 110 Japara Goonawarra Aged Care Facility in Sunbury

* 109 Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg

OTHER KEY OUTBREAKS WITH NEW CASES

* 54 Peninsula Health

* 31 Vawdrey Australia in Dandenong South

The Department is also investigating cases linked to the Melbourne Safe Injecting Room and the Best Western in Melbourne.

POLICE FINES, LAST 24 HOURS

* 197 fines issued for breaching restrictions, including 31 for failing to wear a face mask and 66 for curfew breaches.

* 20 at vehicle checkpoints, from 6960 vehicles

* 2204 spot checks

RESTRICTIONS

* Stage four in metropolitan Melbourne, including an 8pm-5am curfew, 5km travel limit from home, one-hour outdoor exercise, widespread workforce shutdowns including child care

* Stage three protocols for regional Victoria

Sources: Department of Health and Human Services, Victoria Police