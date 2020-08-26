Victoria’s COVID-19 crisis by the numbers

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 25:
* 148 new cases
* Eight more deaths, taking the state toll to 438 and the national figure to 525
* Latest deaths include two men in their 70s, four women and one man in their 80s, and one woman in her 90s
* 7 deaths are linked to aged care
* 3651 active cases in Victoria, including 215 in regional areas
* 4061 “mystery” cases, an increase of 33
* 617 people are in hospital with 35 in intensive care and 19 on ventilators
* 475 active cases among healthcare workers
* 1530 active cases in aged care across 123 active outbreaks
* 55 active cases in residential disability, including 42 staff
* 2,119,199 test results, an increase of 13,060 since Monday
AGED CARE OUTBREAKS
* 211 cases linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping
* 195 St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner
* 166 BaptCare Wyndham Lodge Community in Werribee
* 159 Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer
* 138 Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth
* 120 Cumberland Manor Aged Care Facility in Sunshine North
* 118 Twin Parks Aged Care in Reservoir
* 113 Outlook Gardens Aged Care Facility in Dandenong North
* 110 Japara Goonawarra Aged Care Facility in Sunbury
* 109 Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg
OTHER KEY OUTBREAKS
* 84 Australian Lamb Company in Colac
* 58 Peninsula Health
* 35 Vawdrey Australia in Dandenong South
* 33 Diamond Valley Pork in Laverton North
* 16 Docklands Studios Melbourne
The Department of Health and Human Services is also investigating cases linked to the St Vincent’s Private Hospital in East Melbourne.
VICTORIA POLICE FINES
* 143 fines issued in the last 24 hours, including 25 for failing to wear a mask and 42 for curfew breaches
* 15,534 vehicles checked, 17 fines
* 4315 spot checks
RESTRICTIONS
* Stage four in metropolitan Melbourne, including an 8pm-5am curfew, 5km travel limit from home, one-hour outdoor exercise, widespread workforce shutdowns including child care
* Stage three protocols for regional Victoria
Sources: Department of Health and Human Services, Victoria Police