Victoria has recorded a further 24 COVID-19 deaths along with 149 new cases. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Victoria’s COVID-19 crisis by the numbers

By AAP

August 27, 2020

2020-08-27 15:20:59

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 26

* 149 new cases – a third straight day of less than 150 infections

* 24 more deaths, taking the state toll to 462 and the national figure to 549

* Latest deaths include one woman in her 60s, three men in their 70s, three women and seven men in their 80s, and six women and four men in their 90s

* 21 deaths are linked to aged care

* 3488 active cases in Victoria, including 203 in regional areas

* 4116 “mystery” cases, an increase of 55

* 578 people are in hospital, with 39 in intensive care and 16 on ventilators

* 434 active cases among healthcare workers

* 1487 active cases in aged care across 121 active outbreaks

* 50 active cases in disability facility settings

* 2,132,679 test results, an increase of 13,480 since Tuesday

AGED CARE OUTBREAKS

* 211 cases linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping

* 195 St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner

* 169 BaptCare Wyndham Lodge Community in Werribee

* 159 Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer

* 138 Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth

* 120 Cumberland Manor Aged Care Facility in Sunshine North

* 118 Twin Parks Aged Care in Reservoir

* 113 Outlook Gardens Aged Care Facility in Dandenong North

* 111 Japara Goonawarra Aged Care Facility in Sunbury

* 109 Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg

OTHER KEY OUTBREAKS

* 38 Vawdrey Australia in Dandenong South

* 17 Docklands Studios Melbourne

* The health department is also investigating cases linked to Hawthorn’s Glenferrie Private Hospital, Moorabbin’s Holmesglen Private Hospital, Fairfield’s Thomas Embling Forensic Hospital, Dandenong’s Spotless Laundry and Campbellfield’s Peuker and Alexander Timber, as well as new aged care cases at Caulfield’s Gary Smorgon House and Westmeadows’ Baptcare Brookview.

POLICE FINES

* 156 fines issued in the past 24 hours, including 22 for not wearing a mask or face covering

* 46 fines for breaching Melbourne’s curfew 

* 17,298 vehicles checked, 16 fines issued

* 4474 spot checks for a total of 329,630

RESTRICTIONS

* Stage four in metropolitan Melbourne, including an 8pm-5am curfew, 5km travel limit from home, one-hour outdoor exercise, widespread workforce shutdowns including child care

* Stage three protocols for regional Victoria

