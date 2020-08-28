Victoria’s COVID-19 crisis by the numbers

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 27

* 113 new cases

* 23 more deaths, taking the state toll to 485 and the national figure to 572

* Latest deaths include one man in his 60s, one woman and four men in their 70s, six women and three men in their 80s and five women and three men in their 90s

* 22 of the deaths are linked to aged care

* 3308 active cases in Victoria, including 198 in regional areas

* 4151 “mystery” cases, an increase of 35

* 532 people are in hospital, with 29 in intensive care and 11 of those are on ventilators

* 25,470 new tests since Wednesday

* 391 active cases among healthcare workers

* 1412 active cases in aged care

* 48 active cases in disability facility settings

WORST AGED CARE OUTBREAKS

* 211 cases linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care, Epping

* 197 St Basil’s Homes for the Aged, Fawkner

* 169 BaptCare Wyndham Lodge Community, Werribee

* 160 Estia Aged Care Facility, Ardeer

* 140 Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes, Kilsyth

* 120 Cumberland Manor Aged Care Facility, Sunshine North

* 118 Twin Parks Aged Care, Reservoir

* 113 Outlook Gardens Aged Care Facility, Dandenong North

* 112 Japara Goonawarra Aged Care Facility, Sunbury

* 110 linked to Estia Aged Care Facility, Heidelberg

OTHER KEY OUTBREAKS

* 63 Peninsula Health

* 39 Vawdrey Australia in Dandenong South

WORKSAFE

* 5259 visits to workplaces by WorkSafe inspectors in Victoria since the start of the pandemic, 203 notices issued

* Since the end of July, 916 visits and 78 notices

FINES

* 180 fines at vehicle checkpoints, curfew breaches and failing to wear a face mask in the 24 hours to Thursday

RESTRICTIONS

* Stage four in metropolitan Melbourne, including an 8pm-5am curfew, 5km travel limit from home, one-hour outdoor exercise, widespread workforce shutdowns including child care

* Stage three protocols for regional Victoria