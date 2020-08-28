Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Victoria has recorded 23 COVID-19 deaths and 113 new cases. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Victoria’s COVID-19 crisis by the numbers

By AAP

August 28, 2020

2020-08-28 16:21:16

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 27

* 113 new cases

* 23 more deaths, taking the state toll to 485 and the national figure to 572

* Latest deaths include one man in his 60s, one woman and four men in their 70s, six women and three men in their 80s and five women and three men in their 90s

* 22 of the deaths are linked to aged care

* 3308 active cases in Victoria, including 198 in regional areas

* 4151 “mystery” cases, an increase of 35

* 532 people are in hospital, with 29 in intensive care and 11 of those are on ventilators

* 25,470 new tests since Wednesday

* 391 active cases among healthcare workers

* 1412 active cases in aged care 

* 48 active cases in disability facility settings

WORST AGED CARE OUTBREAKS

* 211 cases linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care, Epping

* 197 St Basil’s Homes for the Aged, Fawkner

* 169 BaptCare Wyndham Lodge Community, Werribee

* 160 Estia Aged Care Facility, Ardeer

* 140 Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes, Kilsyth

* 120 Cumberland Manor Aged Care Facility, Sunshine North

* 118 Twin Parks Aged Care, Reservoir

* 113 Outlook Gardens Aged Care Facility, Dandenong North

* 112 Japara Goonawarra Aged Care Facility, Sunbury

* 110 linked to Estia Aged Care Facility, Heidelberg

OTHER KEY OUTBREAKS

* 63 Peninsula Health

* 39 Vawdrey Australia in Dandenong South

WORKSAFE

* 5259 visits to workplaces by WorkSafe inspectors in Victoria since the start of the pandemic, 203 notices issued

* Since the end of July, 916 visits and 78 notices 

FINES

* 180 fines at vehicle checkpoints, curfew breaches and failing to wear a face mask in the 24 hours to Thursday

RESTRICTIONS

* Stage four in metropolitan Melbourne, including an 8pm-5am curfew, 5km travel limit from home, one-hour outdoor exercise, widespread workforce shutdowns including child care

* Stage three protocols for regional Victoria

Latest sport

rugby league

Sharks star Johnson injures groin again

Matt Moylan is in line for an instant NRL recall after star Cronulla teammate Shaun Johnson re-injured his groin at training.

cricket

Seven Network could drop cricket contract

The Seven Network could seek to terminate its contract to broadcast cricket with boss James Warburton describing Cricket Australia as a "train wreck".

rugby league

De Belin rape case set for Origin week

Jack de Belin's sexual assault case will coincide with the start of this year's State of Origin series, providing an unwanted distraction for the NRL.

tennis

De Minaur faces tall order at US Open

Alex de Minaur leads the Australian charge at the US Open and will face world No.95 Andrej Martin from Slovakia in the first round.

tennis

Serena eyes grand slam record in New York

With the US Open draw depleted, Serena Williams has her best chance yet to finally match Margaret Court's all-time record 24 grand slam singles titles.

news

health

Four Sydney schools closed over COVID

NSW has recorded 13 new cases of COVID-19, with four schools closed and the Sydney CBD gym cluster increasing to 14 infections.

sport

rugby league

Sharks star Johnson injures groin again

Matt Moylan is in line for an instant NRL recall after star Cronulla teammate Shaun Johnson re-injured his groin at training.

world

politics

Japan's PM Abe set to resign due to health

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to resign due to a worsening of his chronic health condition, national broadcaster NHK says.