Victoria’s COVID-19 crisis by the numbers

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 28

* 113 new cases, the equal lowest daily tally in eight weeks matching Thursday’s figure

* 12 more deaths, taking the state toll to 497 and the national figure to 584

* Latest deaths include a man in his 70s, two women and one man their 80s, and five women and three men in their 90s

* All 12 of the deaths are linked to aged care

* 3141 active cases in Victoria, including 187 in regional areas

* 4197 “mystery” cases, down 46 from Thursday

* 513 people in hospital, with 29 in intensive care and 17 of those on ventilators

* 2,178,012 total tests, with 19,863 new tests

* 449 active cases among healthcare workers, an increase of 134

* 1362 active cases in aged care

* 45 active cases in disability facility settings

RESTRICTIONS

* Stage four in metropolitan Melbourne, including an 8pm-5am curfew, 5km travel limit from home, one-hour outdoor exercise, widespread workforce shutdowns including child care

* Stage three protocols for regional Victoria.