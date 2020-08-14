Victoria’s COVID-19 crisis: by the numbers

Discover Australian Associated Press

August 14, 2020

VICTORIA’S CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 13:

* 278 new cases, the lowest daily figure since July 20

* Eight new deaths, bringing the state’s toll to 275 and the national figure to 361. Lowest daily fatality tally for Victoria in a week

* Latest deaths are a woman in her 50s, two men in their 70s, two men and two women in their 80s and one man in his 90s

* Four of the latest deaths are linked to aged care

* 15,863 total confirmed Victorian cases, 7866 remain active – 492 in regional Victoria. 

* 3068 “mystery” cases, an increase of 107

* 664 people in hospital, with 37 in intensive care and 25 on ventilators

* 1140 active cases among healthcare workers

* 2018 active cases in aged care, among 125 outbreaks

* 1,895,566 total tests, with 20,951 since Wednesday

KEY AGED CARE OUTBREAKS

* 201 Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping

* 184 St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner

* 153 Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer

* 131 Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth

* 119 BaptCare Wyndham Lodge Community in Werribee

* 108 Outlook Gardens Aged Care Facility in Dandenong North

* 99 Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg

* 89 Arcare Aged Care Facility in Craigieburn

* 87 Twin Parks Aged Care in Reservoir

* 82 cases Glendale Aged Care Facility in Werribee

OUTBREAKS IN RESIDENTIAL DISABILITY ACCOMMODATION

* 84 active cases (20 residents, 64 staff)

* 59 active cases in NDIS homes (17 residents)

* 24 active cases in state-regulated/funded ‘transfer’ homes (3 residents)

* 1 active case in state-delivered/funded homes

OTHER KEY OUTBREAKS

* 202 cases Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown

* 82 cases Australian Lamb Company in Colac

* 61 cases Woolworths Distribution Centre in Mulgrave

* 59 cases Linfox warehouse in Truganina

* 45 cases Golden Farms Poultry in Breakwater

* 29 cases Ausfresh in Broadmeadows

RESTRICTIONS

* Stage four restrictions for metropolitan Melbourne and stage three protocols for regional Victoria to remain until September 13.

Source: Department of Health and Human Services

