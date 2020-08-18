Discover Australian Associated Press

While Daniel Andrews announced a record 25 deaths, other key numbers are steady or falling. Image by Erik Anderson/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Victoria’s COVID-19 crisis by the numbers

By AAP

August 18, 2020

2020-08-18 16:10:55

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 17

* 282 new cases. There have been no 400-plus days since last Wednesday

* 25 deaths, taking the state toll to 334 and the national figure to 421. It’s Australia’s most deaths in a 24-hour period

* Latest deaths include: a man aged in his 60s, three men and four women in their 70s, four men and six women in their 80s, and three men and four women in their 90s

* 22 of the latest deaths are linked to aged care

* 7474 active cases with 436 in regional Victoria – both figures are dropping

* 3626 “mystery” cases, an increase of 148 since Sunday

* 657 people are in hospital, with 44 in intensive care and 32 on ventilators

* 1064 active cases among healthcare workers

* 1999 active cases in aged care

* 1,975,030 total test results, with 15,728 since Sunday

KEY AGED CARE OUTBREAKS

* 205 cases linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping

* 190 St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner

* 157 Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer

* 131 BaptCare Wyndham Lodge Community in Werribee

* 130 Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth

* 107 Outlook Gardens Aged Care Facility in Dandenong North

* 107 Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg

* 100 Twin Parks Aged Care in Reservoir

* 94 Arcare Aged Care Facility in Craigieburn

* 93 Cumberland Manor Aged Care Facility in Sunshine

OUTBREAKS IN RESIDENTIAL DISABILITY ACCOMMODATION

* 87 active cases (66 residents, 21 staff)

* 59 NDIS homes (18 residents)

* 27 state-regulated/funded ‘transfer’ homes (three residents)

* One state-delivered/funded homes

OTHER KEY OUTBREAKS

* 205 Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown

* 191 Al-Taqwa College

* 146 Royal Melbourne Hospital Royal Park campus

* 145 JBS in Brooklyn

* 62 Woolworths Distribution Centre in Mulgrave

* 53 Golden Farms Poultry in Breakwater

* 33 Ingham’s Chicken in Thomastown

* 31 Hazeldene’s Chicken Farm in Bendigo

* 31 Northern Hospital Emergency Department

* 31 Ausfresh in Broadmeadows

* 30 Bingo Recycling in West Melbourne

* The health department is also investigating cases linked to Emmitt Utilities, Torque Converter Technologies and Brunswick Private Hospital. 

RESTRICTIONS

* Stage four restrictions for metropolitan Melbourne, including an 8pm-5am curfew, and stage three protocols for regional Victoria remain in place until September 13.

FINES

* 216 fines have been issued for breaching COVID-19 regulations, including 89 for ignoring the curfew and 27 for failing to wear a face mask.

Sources: Department of Health and Human Services, Victoria Police.

