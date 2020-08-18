Victoria’s COVID-19 crisis by the numbers

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 17
* 282 new cases. There have been no 400-plus days since last Wednesday
* 25 deaths, taking the state toll to 334 and the national figure to 421. It’s Australia’s most deaths in a 24-hour period
* Latest deaths include: a man aged in his 60s, three men and four women in their 70s, four men and six women in their 80s, and three men and four women in their 90s
* 22 of the latest deaths are linked to aged care
* 7474 active cases with 436 in regional Victoria – both figures are dropping
* 3626 “mystery” cases, an increase of 148 since Sunday
* 657 people are in hospital, with 44 in intensive care and 32 on ventilators
* 1064 active cases among healthcare workers
* 1999 active cases in aged care
* 1,975,030 total test results, with 15,728 since Sunday
KEY AGED CARE OUTBREAKS
* 205 cases linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping
* 190 St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner
* 157 Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer
* 131 BaptCare Wyndham Lodge Community in Werribee
* 130 Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth
* 107 Outlook Gardens Aged Care Facility in Dandenong North
* 107 Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg
* 100 Twin Parks Aged Care in Reservoir
* 94 Arcare Aged Care Facility in Craigieburn
* 93 Cumberland Manor Aged Care Facility in Sunshine
OUTBREAKS IN RESIDENTIAL DISABILITY ACCOMMODATION
* 87 active cases (66 residents, 21 staff)
* 59 NDIS homes (18 residents)
* 27 state-regulated/funded ‘transfer’ homes (three residents)
* One state-delivered/funded homes
OTHER KEY OUTBREAKS
* 205 Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown
* 191 Al-Taqwa College
* 146 Royal Melbourne Hospital Royal Park campus
* 145 JBS in Brooklyn
* 62 Woolworths Distribution Centre in Mulgrave
* 53 Golden Farms Poultry in Breakwater
* 33 Ingham’s Chicken in Thomastown
* 31 Hazeldene’s Chicken Farm in Bendigo
* 31 Northern Hospital Emergency Department
* 31 Ausfresh in Broadmeadows
* 30 Bingo Recycling in West Melbourne
* The health department is also investigating cases linked to Emmitt Utilities, Torque Converter Technologies and Brunswick Private Hospital.
RESTRICTIONS
* Stage four restrictions for metropolitan Melbourne, including an 8pm-5am curfew, and stage three protocols for regional Victoria remain in place until September 13.
FINES
* 216 fines have been issued for breaching COVID-19 regulations, including 89 for ignoring the curfew and 27 for failing to wear a face mask.
Sources: Department of Health and Human Services, Victoria Police.