Melbourne remains subject to strict lockdown measures as the state reports 222 new COVID-19 cases. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Victoria’s COVID-19 crisis by the numbers

By AAP

August 19, 2020

2020-08-19 17:08:48

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 18

* 222 new cases, lowest daily total in a month

* 17 deaths, taking the state toll to 351 and the national figure to 438

* Latest deaths include: a man aged in his 60s, a man and woman in their 70s, four men and two women in their 80s, and four men and four women in their 90s

* 13 of the latest deaths are linked to aged care

* 7274 active cases with 422 in regional Victoria

* 3669 “mystery” cases, an increase of 43 since Monday

* 665 people are in hospital, with 45 in intensive care and 32 on ventilators

* 1036 active cases among healthcare workers

* 2024 active cases in aged care

* 1,992,725 total test results, with 17,695 since Monday

KEY AGED CARE OUTBREAKS

* 205 cases linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping

* 190 St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner

* 157 Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer

* 136 BaptCare Wyndham Lodge Community in Werribee

* 131 Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth

* 111 Outlook Gardens Aged Care Facility in Dandenong North

* 110 Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg

* 101 Twin Parks Aged Care in Reservoir

* 100 Japara Goonawarra in Sunbury

* 99 Cumberland Manor Aged Care Facility in Sunshine

OUTBREAKS IN RESIDENTIAL DISABILITY ACCOMMODATION

* 90 active cases (68 residents, 22 staff)

* 61 NDIS homes (19 residents)

* 28 state-regulated/funded ‘transfer’ homes (three residents)

* One state-delivered/funded homes

OTHER KEY OUTBREAKS

* 210 Al-Taqwa College

* 207 Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown

* 149 JBS in Brooklyn

* 64 Woolworths Distribution Centre in Mulgrave

* 63 Linfox warehouse in Truganina

* 44 Catholic Regional College in Sydenham

* 35 Hazeldene’s Chicken Farm in Bendigo

* 33 Ausfresh in Broadmeadows

RESTRICTIONS

* Stage four restrictions for metropolitan Melbourne, including an 8pm-5am curfew, and stage three protocols for regional Victoria remain in place until September 13.

FINES

* 174 fines have been issued for breaching COVID-19 regulations, including 55 for ignoring the curfew and 31 for failing to wear a face mask.

Sources: Department of Health and Human Services, Victoria Police.

