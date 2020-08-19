Victoria’s COVID-19 crisis by the numbers

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 18
* 222 new cases, lowest daily total in a month
* 17 deaths, taking the state toll to 351 and the national figure to 438
* Latest deaths include: a man aged in his 60s, a man and woman in their 70s, four men and two women in their 80s, and four men and four women in their 90s
* 13 of the latest deaths are linked to aged care
* 7274 active cases with 422 in regional Victoria
* 3669 “mystery” cases, an increase of 43 since Monday
* 665 people are in hospital, with 45 in intensive care and 32 on ventilators
* 1036 active cases among healthcare workers
* 2024 active cases in aged care
* 1,992,725 total test results, with 17,695 since Monday
KEY AGED CARE OUTBREAKS
* 205 cases linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping
* 190 St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner
* 157 Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer
* 136 BaptCare Wyndham Lodge Community in Werribee
* 131 Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth
* 111 Outlook Gardens Aged Care Facility in Dandenong North
* 110 Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg
* 101 Twin Parks Aged Care in Reservoir
* 100 Japara Goonawarra in Sunbury
* 99 Cumberland Manor Aged Care Facility in Sunshine
OUTBREAKS IN RESIDENTIAL DISABILITY ACCOMMODATION
* 90 active cases (68 residents, 22 staff)
* 61 NDIS homes (19 residents)
* 28 state-regulated/funded ‘transfer’ homes (three residents)
* One state-delivered/funded homes
OTHER KEY OUTBREAKS
* 210 Al-Taqwa College
* 207 Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown
* 149 JBS in Brooklyn
* 64 Woolworths Distribution Centre in Mulgrave
* 63 Linfox warehouse in Truganina
* 44 Catholic Regional College in Sydenham
* 35 Hazeldene’s Chicken Farm in Bendigo
* 33 Ausfresh in Broadmeadows
RESTRICTIONS
* Stage four restrictions for metropolitan Melbourne, including an 8pm-5am curfew, and stage three protocols for regional Victoria remain in place until September 13.
FINES
* 174 fines have been issued for breaching COVID-19 regulations, including 55 for ignoring the curfew and 31 for failing to wear a face mask.
Sources: Department of Health and Human Services, Victoria Police.