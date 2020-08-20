Victoria’s COVID-19 crisis by the numbers

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 19
* 216 new cases, the lowest daily figure since July 13
* 12 deaths, taking the state toll to 363 and the national figure to 450
* Latest deaths include three men in their 70s, four women and one man in their 80s and three women and one man in their 90s
* All of the latest deaths are linked to aged care
* 7155 active cases in Victoria
* 3751 “mystery” cases, an increase of 82 since Tuesday
* 675 people are in hospital, with 45 in intensive care and 29 on ventilators
* 1065 active cases among healthcare workers
* 2040 active cases in aged care, 79 active cases in disability accommodation
* 2,008,630 total test results, with 16,109 since Tuesday
KEY AGED CARE OUTBREAKS
* 205 cases linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping
* 191 St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner
* 157 Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer
* 147 BaptCare Wyndham Lodge Community in Werribee
* 131 Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth
* 111 Outlook Gardens Aged Care Facility in Dandenong North
* 110 Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg
* 108 Cumberland Manor Aged Care Facility in Sunshine
* 103 Twin Parks Aged Care in Reservoir
* 100 Japara Goonawarra in Sunbury
OUTBREAKS IN RESIDENTIAL DISABILITY ACCOMMODATION
* 79 active cases (19 residents, 60 staff)
* 60 NDIS homes (19 residents)
* 19 state-regulated/funded ‘transfer’ homes (no residents)
* One state-delivered/funded homes
OTHER KEY OUTBREAKS
* 207 Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown
* 150 JBS in Brooklyn
* 147 Royal Melbourne Hospital Royal Park campus
* 64 Woolworths Distribution Centre in Mulgrave
* 64 Linfox warehouse in Truganina
* 46 Nino Early Learning in Bundoora
* 44 Catholic Regional College in Sydenham
* 35 Hazeldene’s Chicken Farm in Bendigo
* 34 Ingham’s in Thomastown
* 33 Ausfresh in Broadmeadows
* The health department is also investigating cases linked to Frankston Hospital, Spotless Cleaning at Chadstone Shopping Centre and AB Oxford Cold Storage in Laverton
RESTRICTIONS
* Stage four restrictions for metropolitan Melbourne, including an 8pm-5am curfew, and stage three protocols for regional Victoria remain in place until September 13
FINES
* 154 fines have been issued for breaching COVID-19 regulations in the 24 hours up to mid-Wednesday, including 35 for ignoring the curfew and 19 for failing to wear a face mask
* There have been 42 fines handed to virus-infected Victorians and close contacts breaching self-isolation
Sources: Department of Health and Human Services, Victoria Police.