Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Melbourne remains subject to strict lockdown measures as the state reports 216 new COVID-19 cases. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Victoria’s COVID-19 crisis by the numbers

By AAP

August 20, 2020

2020-08-20 17:52:07

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 19

* 216 new cases, the lowest daily figure since July 13

* 12 deaths, taking the state toll to 363 and the national figure to 450 

* Latest deaths include three men in their 70s, four women and one man in their 80s and three women and one man in their 90s

* All of the latest deaths are linked to aged care

* 7155 active cases in Victoria

* 3751 “mystery” cases, an increase of 82 since Tuesday

* 675 people are in hospital, with 45 in intensive care and 29 on ventilators

* 1065 active cases among healthcare workers

* 2040 active cases in aged care, 79 active cases in disability accommodation

* 2,008,630 total test results, with 16,109 since Tuesday

KEY AGED CARE OUTBREAKS

* 205 cases linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping

* 191 St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner

* 157 Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer

* 147 BaptCare Wyndham Lodge Community in Werribee

* 131 Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth

* 111 Outlook Gardens Aged Care Facility in Dandenong North

* 110 Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg

* 108 Cumberland Manor Aged Care Facility in Sunshine

* 103 Twin Parks Aged Care in Reservoir

* 100 Japara Goonawarra in Sunbury

OUTBREAKS IN RESIDENTIAL DISABILITY ACCOMMODATION

* 79 active cases (19 residents, 60 staff)

* 60 NDIS homes (19 residents)

* 19 state-regulated/funded ‘transfer’ homes (no residents)

* One state-delivered/funded homes

OTHER KEY OUTBREAKS

* 207 Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown

* 150 JBS in Brooklyn

* 147 Royal Melbourne Hospital Royal Park campus

* 64 Woolworths Distribution Centre in Mulgrave

* 64 Linfox warehouse in Truganina

* 46 Nino Early Learning in Bundoora

* 44 Catholic Regional College in Sydenham

* 35 Hazeldene’s Chicken Farm in Bendigo

* 34 Ingham’s in Thomastown

* 33 Ausfresh in Broadmeadows

* The health department is also investigating cases linked to Frankston Hospital, Spotless Cleaning at Chadstone Shopping Centre and AB Oxford Cold Storage in Laverton

RESTRICTIONS

* Stage four restrictions for metropolitan Melbourne, including an 8pm-5am curfew, and stage three protocols for regional Victoria remain in place until September 13

FINES

* 154 fines have been issued for breaching COVID-19 regulations in the 24 hours up to mid-Wednesday, including 35 for ignoring the curfew and 19 for failing to wear a face mask

* There have been 42 fines handed to virus-infected Victorians and close contacts breaching self-isolation

Sources: Department of Health and Human Services, Victoria Police.

Latest sport

soccer

Aussies set for women's Champions League

Several Australians will be involved in this weekend's Women's Champions League quarter-finals, including Ellie Carpenter and Arsenal coach Joe Montemurro.

Australian rules football

Port players suspended for AFL breach

Port Adelaide's Peter Ladhams and Dan Houston are the latest AFL players to be suspended for breaching the league's COVID-19 protocols.

netball

Giants to meet Super Netball over send-off

The Giants will seek clarification with Super Netball officials over the competition's first ever send-off, with their goal defence Kristiana Manu'a forced off.

Australian rules football

Hardwick defends under-fire Tiger Lynch

Richmond AFL forward Tom Lynch has received fierce support from coach Damien Hardwick after being heavily criticised for his aggression off the ball.

rugby league

Stress linked to massive NRL injury toll

More than 800 NRL games have been missed through injury this year, with a leading sports scientist believing stress in the bubble may be one of the reasons.

news

crime, law and justice

ACT, NSW south coast Nomads 'diminished'

NSW Police have extradited the national president of the Nomads from the ACT over a series of shootings on the state's south coast.

sport

soccer

Aussies set for women's Champions League

Several Australians will be involved in this weekend's Women's Champions League quarter-finals, including Ellie Carpenter and Arsenal coach Joe Montemurro.

world

politics

Suspected poisoning of Putin opponent

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is in hospital in Siberia suffering symptoms of poisoning, his spokeswoman says.