Victoria’s COVID-19 crisis by the numbers

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 19

* 216 new cases, the lowest daily figure since July 13

* 12 deaths, taking the state toll to 363 and the national figure to 450

* Latest deaths include three men in their 70s, four women and one man in their 80s and three women and one man in their 90s

* All of the latest deaths are linked to aged care

* 7155 active cases in Victoria

* 3751 “mystery” cases, an increase of 82 since Tuesday

* 675 people are in hospital, with 45 in intensive care and 29 on ventilators

* 1065 active cases among healthcare workers

* 2040 active cases in aged care, 79 active cases in disability accommodation

* 2,008,630 total test results, with 16,109 since Tuesday

KEY AGED CARE OUTBREAKS

* 205 cases linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping

* 191 St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner

* 157 Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer

* 147 BaptCare Wyndham Lodge Community in Werribee

* 131 Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth

* 111 Outlook Gardens Aged Care Facility in Dandenong North

* 110 Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg

* 108 Cumberland Manor Aged Care Facility in Sunshine

* 103 Twin Parks Aged Care in Reservoir

* 100 Japara Goonawarra in Sunbury

OUTBREAKS IN RESIDENTIAL DISABILITY ACCOMMODATION

* 79 active cases (19 residents, 60 staff)

* 60 NDIS homes (19 residents)

* 19 state-regulated/funded ‘transfer’ homes (no residents)

* One state-delivered/funded homes

OTHER KEY OUTBREAKS

* 207 Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown

* 150 JBS in Brooklyn

* 147 Royal Melbourne Hospital Royal Park campus

* 64 Woolworths Distribution Centre in Mulgrave

* 64 Linfox warehouse in Truganina

* 46 Nino Early Learning in Bundoora

* 44 Catholic Regional College in Sydenham

* 35 Hazeldene’s Chicken Farm in Bendigo

* 34 Ingham’s in Thomastown

* 33 Ausfresh in Broadmeadows

* The health department is also investigating cases linked to Frankston Hospital, Spotless Cleaning at Chadstone Shopping Centre and AB Oxford Cold Storage in Laverton

RESTRICTIONS

* Stage four restrictions for metropolitan Melbourne, including an 8pm-5am curfew, and stage three protocols for regional Victoria remain in place until September 13

FINES

* 154 fines have been issued for breaching COVID-19 regulations in the 24 hours up to mid-Wednesday, including 35 for ignoring the curfew and 19 for failing to wear a face mask

* There have been 42 fines handed to virus-infected Victorians and close contacts breaching self-isolation

Sources: Department of Health and Human Services, Victoria Police.