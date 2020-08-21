Victoria’s COVID-19 crisis by the numbers

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 20:
* 240 new cases, continues a run of days when that number has been under 300
* 13 deaths, taking the state toll to 376 and the national figure to 463
* Latest deaths include a man in his 70s, six women in their 80s, five women and one man in their 90s
* Eight of the 13 deaths are linked to aged care
* 4864 active cases in Victoria, 4438 in metropolitan Melbourne and 295 in regional areas
* 3784 “mystery” cases, an increase of 33
* 622 people in hospital, with 43 in intensive care and 28 of those 43 on ventilators
* 753 active cases among healthcare workers
* 1811 active cases in aged care
* 2,028,909 test results in total received – an increase of 20,279 since Wednesday
KEY AGED CARE OUTBREAKS
* 209 cases linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping
* 193 St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner
* 158 Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer
* 152 BaptCare Wyndham Lodge Community in Werribee
* 132 Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth
* 112 Outlook Gardens Aged Care Facility in Dandenong North
* 111 Twin Parks Aged Care in Reservoir
* 110 Cumberland Manor Aged Care Facility in Sunshine North
* 110 Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg
* 105 Japara Goonawarra Aged Care Facility in Sunbury
OUTBREAKS IN RESIDENTIAL DISABILITY ACCOMMODATION
* 65 active cases (16 residents, 49 staff)
* 50 NDIS homes (16 residents)
* 15 state-regulated/funded ‘transfer’ homes (no residents)
* Zero state-delivered/funded homes
OTHER KEY OUTBREAKS
* 209 Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown
* 167 Somervile Retails Services in Tottenham
* 153 JBS in Brooklyn
* 148 Royal Melbourne Hospital Royal Park campus
* 64 Woolworths Distribution Centre in Mulgrave
* 64 Linfox warehouse in Truganina
* 46 Nino Early Learning in Bundoora
* 44 Catholic Regional College in Sydenham
* 43 Clever Kids in Ashburton
* 36 Hazeldene’s Chicken Farm in Bendigo
* 31 Diamond Valley Pork
* The health department is also investigating cases linked to Peninsula Health.
RESTRICTIONS
* Stage four restrictions for metropolitan Melbourne, including an 8pm-5am curfew, and stage three protocols for regional Victoria remain in place until September 13
FINES
* 168 fines were issued for breaching COVID-19 regulations in the 24 hours up to Thursday morning, including 24 were for not wearing a face mask outside home and 48 for curfew breaches
Sources: Department of Health and Human Services, Victoria Police.