Victoria has recorded 13 more COVID-19 deaths and 240 new cases. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Victoria’s COVID-19 crisis by the numbers

By AAP

August 21, 2020

2020-08-21 18:33:08

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 20:

* 240 new cases, continues a run of days when that number has been under 300

* 13 deaths, taking the state toll to 376 and the national figure to 463

* Latest deaths include a man in his 70s, six women in their 80s, five women and one man in their 90s

* Eight of the 13 deaths are linked to aged care

* 4864 active cases in Victoria, 4438 in metropolitan Melbourne and 295 in regional areas

* 3784 “mystery” cases, an increase of 33 

* 622 people in hospital, with 43 in intensive care and 28 of those 43 on ventilators

* 753 active cases among healthcare workers

* 1811 active cases in aged care

* 2,028,909 test results in total received – an increase of 20,279 since Wednesday

KEY AGED CARE OUTBREAKS

* 209 cases linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping

* 193 St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner

* 158 Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer

* 152 BaptCare Wyndham Lodge Community in Werribee

* 132 Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth

* 112 Outlook Gardens Aged Care Facility in Dandenong North

* 111 Twin Parks Aged Care in Reservoir

* 110 Cumberland Manor Aged Care Facility in Sunshine North

* 110 Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg

* 105 Japara Goonawarra Aged Care Facility in Sunbury

OUTBREAKS IN RESIDENTIAL DISABILITY ACCOMMODATION

* 65 active cases (16 residents, 49 staff)

* 50 NDIS homes (16 residents)

* 15 state-regulated/funded ‘transfer’ homes (no residents)

* Zero state-delivered/funded homes

OTHER KEY OUTBREAKS

* 209 Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown

* 167 Somervile Retails Services in Tottenham

* 153 JBS in Brooklyn

* 148 Royal Melbourne Hospital Royal Park campus

* 64 Woolworths Distribution Centre in Mulgrave

* 64 Linfox warehouse in Truganina

* 46 Nino Early Learning in Bundoora

* 44 Catholic Regional College in Sydenham

* 43 Clever Kids in Ashburton

* 36 Hazeldene’s Chicken Farm in Bendigo

* 31 Diamond Valley Pork

* The health department is also investigating cases linked to Peninsula Health.

RESTRICTIONS

* Stage four restrictions for metropolitan Melbourne, including an 8pm-5am curfew, and stage three protocols for regional Victoria remain in place until September 13

FINES

* 168 fines were issued for breaching COVID-19 regulations in the 24 hours up to Thursday morning, including 24 were for not wearing a face mask outside home and 48 for curfew breaches

Sources: Department of Health and Human Services, Victoria Police.

