Victoria’s COVID-19 crisis by the numbers

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 21

* 179 new cases, the first time since July 13 (177) that the figure is below 200

* Nine deaths, taking the state toll to 385 and the national figure to 472

* Latest deaths include a man in his 60s, a woman in her 70s, two women and two men in their 80s, two women in their 90s, and one man in his 100s

* Seven of the deaths are linked to aged care

* 4421 active cases in Victoria, 4022 in metropolitan Melbourne and 269 in regional areas

* 3808 “mystery” cases, an increase of 24

* 626 people are in hospital, with 40 in intensive care, and 25 of those are on ventilators

* 668 active cases among healthcare workers

* 1732 active cases in aged care, 126 outbreaks

* 62 active cases in residential disability accommodation

* 2,049,235 test results in total received – an increase of 20,326 since Thursday

KEY AGED CARE OUTBREAKS

* 209 cases linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping

* 194 St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner

* 158 Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer

* 152 BaptCare Wyndham Lodge Community in Werribee

* 132 Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth

* 113 Outlook Gardens Aged Care Facility in Dandenong North

* 113 Cumberland Manor Aged Care Facility in Sunshine North

* 112 Twin Parks Aged Care in Reservoir

* 110 Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg

* 107 Japara Goonawarra Aged Care Facility in Sunbury

OTHER KEY OUTBREAKS

* 156 JBS in Brooklyn

* 154 Royal Melbourne Hospital Royal Park campus

* 65 Linfox warehouse in Truganina

* 55 Golden Farms Poultry

* 37 Hazeldene’s Chicken Farm in Bendigo

* 32 Diamond Valley Pork

* 28 Coles distribution centre in Laverton

The Department is also investigating cases linked to The Melbourne Clinic in Richmond, St John of God Rehabilitation Centre in Frankston, the Royal Women’s Hospital Outpatients Pregnancy Clinic and Plenty Residential Services in Bundoora

POLICE FINES

* 144 fines issued in the last 24 hours for restriction breaches, including 30 for failing to wear a face covering outside home

* 45 for curfew breaches

* 15,751 vehicles checked at the vehicle checkpoints and 8 fines issued

* 4,530 spot checks on people at homes, businesses and public places across the state (308,718 spot checks conducted since 21 March)

RESTRICTIONS

* Stage four restrictions for metropolitan Melbourne, including an 8pm-5am curfew, and stage three protocols for regional Victoria remain in place until September 13.

Sources: Department of Health and Human Services, Victoria Police.