Melbourne remains under a COVID-19 cloud with lockdowns and a curfew in place. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Victoria’s COVID-19 crisis by the numbers

By AAP

August 23, 2020

2020-08-23 16:00:49

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 22

* 182 new cases

* 13 more deaths, taking the state toll to 398 and the national figure to 485

* Latest deaths include a man in his 50s, a woman in her 70s, three women and two men in their 80s, three women and two men in their 90s, and a woman in her 100s

* 10 of the deaths are linked to aged care

* 4293 active cases in Victoria, including 247 in regional areas

* 3338 “mystery” cases, an increase of 30

* 610 people are in hospital with 36 in intensive care, of whom 22 are on ventilators

* 674 active cases among healthcare workers

* 1689 active cases in aged care, 129 outbreaks

* 63 active cases in residential disability accommodation

* 2,070,581 test results in total received – an increase of 21,346 since Friday

OUTBREAKS WITH NEW CASES

* 155 linked to Royal Melbourne Hospital Royal Park campus

* 34 cases linked to AusFresh in Broadmeadows

* Investigations underway into cases linked to Dandenong Hospital, Warringa Park Specialist School in Hoppers Crossing and Cabrini Hospital in Malvern

WORST AGED CARE OUTBREAKS – CASE COUNT

* 209 linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping

* 193 linked to St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner

* 158 linked to Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer

* 155 linked to BaptCare Wyndham Lodge Community in Werribee

* 133 linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth

RESTRICTIONS UNTIL SEPTEMBER 13

* Stage four in metropolitan Melbourne, including an 8pm-5am curfew, 5km travel limit from home, one-hour outdoor exercise, widespread workforce shutdowns including child care

* Stage three protocols for regional Victoria

FINES

* Police have issued 161 fines in the past 24 hours for breaches of restrictions, including 24 for failing to wear face masks and 58 for disobeying the curfew.

