Victoria has reported its latest COVID-19 case numbers, as face masks remain for some time. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Victoria’s COVID-19 crisis by the numbers

By AAP

August 24, 2020

2020-08-24 16:10:42

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 23

* 208 new cases

* 17 more deaths, taking the state toll to 415 and the national figure to 502

* Latest deaths include a woman and a man aged in their 60s, three men in their 70s, six men and four women in their 80s, and two men in their 90s

* 11 of the deaths are linked to aged care

* 4012 active cases in Victoria

* 3920 “mystery” cases, including 82 new cases

* 585 people are in hospital with 32 in intensive care, of whom 21 are on ventilators

* 536 active cases among healthcare workers

* 1616 active cases in aged care

* 2,091,328 test results received – an increase of 20,747 since Saturday

KEY AGED CARE OUTBREAKS

* 210 cases linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care

* 193 St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner

* 158 Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer

* 156 BaptCare Wyndham Lodge Community in Werribee

* 133 Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth

* 115 Cumberland Manor Aged Care Facility in Sunshine North

* 114 Twin Parks Aged Care in Reservoir

* 113 Outlook Gardens Aged Care Facility in Dandenong North

* 110 Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg

* 107 Japara Goonawarra Aged Care Facility in Sunbury

OUTBREAKS IN RESIDENTIAL DISABILITY ACCOMMODATION

* 57 active cases (13 residents, 44 staff)

* 42 NDIS homes (13 residents)

* 15 state-regulated/funded ‘transfer’ homes (zero residents)

* Zero state-delivered/funded homes

OTHER KEY OUTBREAKS

* 211 Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown

* 158 JBS Brooklyn

* 83 Australian Lamb Company in Colac

* 35 Werribee Mercy Hospital

* 35 AusFresh in Broadmeadows

* 21 Vawdrey Australia in Dandenong South

* The health department is also investigating cases linked to Princeton View Aged care in Brighton, Estia Health aged care facility in Keysborough, a ward at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, Western Private Hospital in Footscray, the Laming racing stable in Cranbourne and Channel 10 Studio in Docklands where The Masked Singer was in production

RESTRICTIONS

* Stage four in metropolitan Melbourne, including an 8pm-5am curfew, 5km travel limit from home, one-hour outdoor exercise, widespread workforce shutdowns including child care

* Stage three protocols for regional Victoria

FINES

* Police issued 199 fines in the past 24 hours, including 73 for curfew breaches and 20 for failing to wear a face mask

Sources: Department of Health and Human Services, Victoria Police.

