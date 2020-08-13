Victoria’s COVID-19 crisis by the numbers

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR AUGUST 12

* 410 new cases, returning to 400-plus for the time first time since Saturday

* A record 21 new deaths, bringing the state’s toll to 267 and the national figure to 352

* Latest deaths are two women and one man in their 70s, six women and five men in their 80s, five men and one woman in their 90s and one woman in her 100s

* 16 of the latest deaths are linked to aged care

* 15,646 total confirmed Victorian cases, 7877 remain active

* 14,351 are from metropolitan Melbourne, 957 from regional Victoria

* 2961 “mystery” cases, an increase of 58

* 662 people in hospital, with 43 in intensive care and 25 on ventilators

* 1079 active cases among healthcare workers, 1929 in aged care

* 162 active cases linked to residential disability, including 61 staff

* 1,874,615 tests, with 19,927 since Tuesday

KEY OUTBREAK CATEGORIES (June 1 to August 11)

* Aged care – 137 outbreaks, 2453 cases

* Schools – 69 outbreaks, 630 cases

* Hospital and health care – 53 outbreaks, 540 cases

* Child care – 21 outbreaks, 180 cases

* Disability – 9 outbreaks, 96 cases

WORKPLACES

* Warehouses – 43 outbreaks, 439 cases

* Abattoirs – 14 outbreaks, 551 cases

* Food distribution – nine outbreaks, 172 cases

* Supermarkets – 11 outbreaks, 84 cases

* Retail – 14 outbreaks, 80 cases

KEY AGED CARE OUTBREAKS

* 198 cases linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care in Epping

* 182 St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner

* 153 Estia Aged Care Facility in Ardeer

* 129 Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth

* 115 BaptCare Wyndham Lodge Community in Werribee

* 107 Outlook Gardens Aged Care Facility in Dandenong North

* 97 Estia Aged Care Facility in Heidelberg

* 89 Arcare Aged Care Facility in Craigieburn

* 82 Glendale Aged Care Facility in Werribee

* 79 Aurrum Aged Care in Plenty

OTHER KEY OUTBREAKS

* 202 Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown

* 123 Melbourne Health Royal Park Campus

* 60 Woolworths Distribution Centre in Mulgrave

* 59 Linfox warehouse in Truganina

* 29 Diamond Valley Pork in Laverton North

* 21 Hazeldene’s Chicken Farm in Bendigo

* 18 Caroline Chisholm Catholic College in Braybrook

* The health department is also investigating outbreaks at Corio Village Shopping Centre in Corio and Peninsula Private Hospital in Frankston.

RESTRICTIONS

* Stage four restrictions for metropolitan Melbourne and stage three protocols for regional Victoria to remain until September 13.

Source: Department of Health and Human Services