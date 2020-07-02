Hotel security rocked by virus allegations

Health Minister Greg Hunt has urged authorities to throw the book at hotel coronavirus rule-breakers over allegations security guards slept with guests.

Claims of widespread rorting and misconduct have rocked the security firms responsible for enforcing Melbourne’s hotel quarantine regime.

Companies charged taxpayers for shifts never worked, leading to fewer security workers on duty and a higher risk of infections, The Herald Sun reports.

“If those claims are correct, then that is completely and utterly unacceptable,” Mr Hunt told Sky News on Thursday.

“We would encourage the Victorian authorities to throw the book either (at) individuals or if there’s any systemic inappropriate action, at those who are responsible for it.”

The Victorian government has launched a judicial inquiry into hotel quarantine after Melbourne’s infection spike was linked to guards sharing cigarette lighters.

Mr Hunt said there was an unacceptable set of breaches in hotel quarantine.

“Many Victorians are going into lockdown today,” he said.

“The hotel quarantine system has been a contributing element to that.”

More than 300,000 people in 36 hot spot suburbs have been sent back into lockdown until at least July 29 after a 15th consecutive day of double-digit increases in cases.

Residents of the 10 postcodes will only be allowed to leave home for work, study, essential shopping, exercise or to receive or give care.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said private security firms should fulfil their obligations.

“These quarantine measures weren’t set up as a bit of a laugh, they were set up to keep Australians safe,” he told Sky News.

“It’s an extraordinary breach if these suggestions are proven to be fact.”

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg backed Victoria’s aggressive measures to stop the virus while urging the rest of the nation to continue reopening the economy.

“We need to ensure that where there are these outbreaks, where there are these hot spots, we contain them with tracing, with testing and with effective quarantine,” he told Sky News.

NSW has announced Victorians from the 10 postcodes could face six months in jail or fines of up to $11,000 if they try to cross the border.

Queensland is banning all Victorians from entering the state but welcoming other visitors from July 10.

South Australia has shelved plans to reopen its Victorian border but is weighing up a travel deal with NSW and the ACT.

There were 87 new cases across the country on Wednesday, with 73 in Victoria.