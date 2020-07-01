Discover Australian Associated Press

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has backed Victoria's drastic measures to stem the COVID-19 outbreak. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

Victoria’s hotspot suburbs locked down

By AAP

July 1, 2020

2020-07-01 22:09:18

More than 300,000 Victorians in suburbs at the centre of a COVID-19 outbreak have been sent back into lockdown and told they aren’t welcome in other states. 

Stay-at-home orders have been reintroduced for 10 postcodes in Melbourne’s inner north and west from Thursday until at least July 29, after a 15th consecutive day of double-digit case increases in the state.

People living in those neighbourhoods will only be allowed to leave home for work, study, essential shopping, exercise or to receive or give care. 

Police will be patrolling the streets and screenings residents entering and leaving the postcodes. 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he backed the Victorian government’s drastic measure.

“Where outbreaks do occur you need to move on them as the Victorian government is and they have our full support with that,” he told the Nine Network.

Meanwhile, NSW has announced Victorians from the 10 postcodes could face six months in jail or fines of up to $11,000 if they try to cross the border.

“Victorians right now from those hot spots are not welcome in NSW. We are sorry,” NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said. 

Queensland is banning all Victorians from entering the state but welcoming other visitors from July 10.

South Australia has shelved plans to reopen its Victorian border but is weighing up a travel deal with NSW and the ACT.

There were 87 new cases across the country on Wednesday, taking the total to 7920.

After an adjustment in reporting methods, there are fewer than 400 active cases in Australia, down from 693 on Tuesday. 

More than 350 active cases are in Victoria. 

