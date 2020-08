VICTORIA’S JULY CORONAVIRUS NIGHTMARE

Friday, July 31 – 627 cases, eight deaths. Victoria’s total cases pass 10,000, now 10,577

Thursday, July 30 – 723 cases, 13 deaths – record daily numbers for Australia

Wednesday, July 29 – 295 cases, nine deaths. Victoria has more deaths than the rest of the country combined

Tuesday, July 28 – 384 cases, six deaths

Monday, July 27 – 532 cases, six deaths

Sunday, July 26 – 459 cases, national-record 10 deaths

Saturday, July 25 – 357 cases, five deaths

Friday July 24 – 300 cases, seven deaths, contract tracing expanded

Thursday July 23 – 403 cases, five deaths, worst day for fatalities in any state, masks now mandatory in outside settings

Wednesday July 22 – 484 cases, two deaths

Tuesday July 21 – 374 cases, three deaths

Monday July 20 – 275 cases, one death

Sunday July 19 – 363 cases, three deaths, notice that masks will become mandatory in lockdown areas

Saturday July 18 – 217 cases, three deaths, final Melbourne public housing tower released from hard lockdown

Friday July 17 – 428 cases, three deaths

Thursday July 16 – 317 cases, two deaths

Wednesday July 15 – 238 cases, one death

Tuesday July 14 – 270 cases, two deaths

Monday July 13 – 177 cases

Sunday July 12 – 273 cases, one death

Saturday July 11 – 216 cases, one death

Friday July 10 – 288 cases, a national daily record at the time

Thursday July 9 – 165 cases, eight of nine Melbourne public housing towers released from hard lockdown

Wednesday July 8 – 134 cases, new stage-three restrictions announced for metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire

Tuesday July 7 – 191 cases

Monday July 6 – 127 cases, two deaths, NSW border closed

Sunday July 5 – 74 cases

Saturday July 4 – 108 cases, immediate hard lockdown of nine Melbourne public housing towers

Friday July 3 – 66 cases

Thursday July 2 – 77 cases

Wednesday July 1 – 73 cases