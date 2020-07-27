Discover Australian Associated Press

Victoria has 4233 COVID-19 cases, with 78 in an outbreak at St Basil's Home for the Aged in Fawkner. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Victoria’s latest coronavirus numbers

By Ulises Izquierdo

July 27, 2020

2020-07-27 15:28:26

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR JULY 26

* 459 new cases, and the 21st consecutive day of a triple-digit increase, taking active cases across the state to 4233.

* 82 cases are linked to known outbreaks and 377 are under investigation.

* Ten more deaths, bringing the state’s toll to 71 and the national figure to 155.

* Their ages range from a man in his 40s to men and women in their 80s.

* Seven of the deaths have been linked to aged care outbreaks.

* 560 active cases in aged care centres.

* 381 active cases among health care workers.

* 228 people in hospital and with 42 in intensive care.

* 42,973 tests conducted on Saturday.

* More than 1,500,500 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

KNOWN OUTBREAKS

* 303 cases on public housing towers in North Melbourne and Flemington. 

* 66 cases on public housing towers in Carlton.

* 90 cases linked to Somerville Retail Services in Tottenham

* 82 cases linked to Estia Health in Ardeer

* 78 cases to St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner

* 69 cases linked to JBS in Brooklyn

* 60 cases linked to Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown

* 53 cases linked to Glendale Aged care facility in Werribee

* 48 cases linked to Estia Health in Heidelberg

* 47 cases linked to Australian Lamb Company in Colac

* 39 cases linked to Arcare Aged Care in Craigieburn

* 27 cases linked Aurrum Aged Care in Plenty

* 25 cases linked to Regis Aged Care in Brighton

* 24 cases linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care

* 19 cases linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth

* 11 cases linked to Outlook Gardens Aged Care in Dandenong North

* 12 cases linked to the Linfox Warehouse in Truganina

* Nine cases linked to CraigCare Aged Care Facility in Pascoe Vale

* Seven cases linked to Fresh Plus in Craigieburn

* Six cases linked Diamond Valley Pork in Laverton North

* Five cases linked to Don KR Castlemaine

* Three cases linked to Base Backpackers in St Kilda

* Three cases linked to Impact English College in Melbourne.

