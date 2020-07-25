Victoria’s latest coronavirus numbers

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR JULY 24:

* 300 new cases, and the 19th consecutive day of a triple-digit increase

* 3734 active cases across the state

* Seven more deaths, bringing the state’s toll to 56 and the national figure to 140

* Five of Friday’s deaths are connected to aged care. Most deaths in a day for any state

* Four of the latest victims are in their 80s and three are in their 90s

* 206 people in hospital and with 41 in intensive care

* 24,109 tests conducted on Thursday

* Of the new cases, 51 are connected to known outbreaks and 249 are under investigation.

CLUSTERS TO WATCH:

* 296 cases linked to residents of public housing towers in North Melbourne and Flemington (increase of three since Thursday)

* 61 cases linked to public housing towers in Carlton (increase of 1)

* 182 cases linked to Al-Taqwa College

* 57 cases linked to Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown (increase of 47)

* 43 cases linked to Australian Lamb Company in Colac (increase of 14)

* 74 cases have been linked to Somerville Retail Services in Tottenham (increase of 2)

* 73 at St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner (no increase)

* 37 cases linked to Arcare Aged Care in Craigieburn (increase of 4)

* 68 linked to Estia Health in Ardeer (increase of 1)

* 35 cases have been linked to Estia Health in Heidelberg (increase of 1)

* 44 linked to Glendale Aged care facility in Werribee

* 20 cases linked to Regis Aged Care in Brighton

* 62 cases linked to JBS in Brooklyn (increase of 4)

* 11 cases linked to Respite Services Australia in Moonee Ponds

* 9 cases linked to AMSSA in North Melbourne

* 6 cases linked to the Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre

* New aged care cases linked to: Outlook Gardens in Dandenong North, BlueCross Riverlea in Avondale Heights, St Bernadette’s Aged Care Residence in Sunshine North, Fronditha Care in St Albans and Japara Yarra West in Yarraville

* New education cases linked to: Nino Early Learning in Bundoora, Impact English College in the CBD and Tarneit Senior College

HOSPITALISATIONS BY AGE (AS AT JULY 24):

* Two people aged between five and 19

* Five people aged between 20 and 29, one in ICU

* Seven people aged between 30 and 39, four in ICU

* 11 people aged between 40 and 49, four in ICU

*14 people aged between 50 and 59, 10 in ICU

* 19 people aged between 60 and 69, 13 in ICU

* 30 people aged between 70 and 79, seven in ICU

* 55 people aged between 80 and 89, two in ICU

* 22 people are 90 and above