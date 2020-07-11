Victoria’s new cases set national record

VICTORIA’S LATEST COVID-19 NUMBERS

* 288 new cases – a national record for daily increases

* 3379 in total across Victoria

* 1172 active cases

* 26 of the new cases linked to outbreaks, 262 under investigation

* 47 cases are in hospital, including 12 in intensive care

* 1.068 million tests done since testing began

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

* Face masks are now an official feature of Australia’s coronavirus campaign, with national cabinet recommending their use in the Victorian outbreak.

* Roxburgh Park, Craigieburn and Truganina in the west have seen an up-tick in cases where the state’s largest cluster at Al-Taqwa College is located.

* A worker from a Chemist Warehouse distribution centre in Melbourne’s west has tested positive.

* Victoria Police have done 976 spot checks at homes, businesses and public places across the state in the last 24 hours, with 60 fines issued.

* Fines totalling $26,000 were handed out to 16 people at a birthday party in Dandenong after partygoers ordered KFC.

* Almost 5500 cars were inspected at road checkpoints across the state, with 12 drivers fined.