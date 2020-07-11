Victoria’s new cases set national record

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Thousands of cars have been inspected at road checkpoints across Victoria. Image by Luis Ascui/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Victoria’s new cases set national record

By Andi Yu

July 11, 2020

2020-07-11 18:37:10

VICTORIA’S LATEST COVID-19 NUMBERS

* 288 new cases – a national record for daily increases

* 3379 in total across Victoria

* 1172 active cases

* 26 of the new cases linked to outbreaks, 262 under investigation

* 47 cases are in hospital, including 12 in intensive care

* 1.068 million tests done since testing began

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

* Face masks are now an official feature of Australia’s coronavirus campaign, with national cabinet recommending their use in the Victorian outbreak.

* Roxburgh Park, Craigieburn and Truganina in the west have seen an up-tick in cases where the state’s largest cluster at Al-Taqwa College is located.

* A worker from a Chemist Warehouse distribution centre in Melbourne’s west has tested positive.

* Victoria Police have done 976 spot checks at homes, businesses and public places across the state in the last 24 hours, with 60 fines issued.

* Fines totalling $26,000 were handed out to 16 people at a birthday party in Dandenong after partygoers ordered KFC.

* Almost 5500 cars were inspected at road checkpoints across the state, with 12 drivers fined. 

Latest sport

soccer

Vic A-League clubs look forward after trip

Players and staff from the A-League's three Victorian clubs are looking forward to preparing for the remainder of the season after arriving in NSW.

Australian rules football

Dockers beat Saints in AFL thriller

Fremantle have overcome a poor start and a late challenge by St Kilda to score a thrilling six-point AFL win at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast.

rugby league

Manly want to lead way on changing vocab

Addin Fonua-Blake will make an in-person apology to NSW anti-discrimination bosses as Manly vow to help eliminate derogatory terms for people with a disability.

rugby league

Reynolds, Mitchell facing three-game bans

South Sydney could be without star Latrell Mitchell for up to three matches after he was hit with a grade-two striking charge on Saturday.

Formula One

Verstappen fastest in Styrian GP practice

Max Verstappen has wrapped up Styria GP practice with the fastest time, while Australian Daniel Ricciardo was lucky to be unhurt after crashing into a wall.

news

epidemic and plague

Vic premier urges compliance as cases rise

The premier has urged Victorians not to flout lockdown rules, as the state recorded 216 new coronavirus cases, but there's hope the numbers are plateauing.

sport

soccer

Vic A-League clubs look forward after trip

Players and staff from the A-League's three Victorian clubs are looking forward to preparing for the remainder of the season after arriving in NSW.

world

virus diseases

WHO posts record high global virus cases

The WHO says the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours have been reported in the US, Brazil and India.