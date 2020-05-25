Discover Australian Associated Press

Up to 20 guests plus the celebrant and couple will be allowed at weddings in Victoria next month. Image by Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Victoria’s staged easing of restrictions

By AAP

May 25, 2020

2020-05-25 12:34:08

VICTORIA’S ROADMAP TO EASING RESTRICTIONS

FROM MAY 26

* Prep, Grades 1 and 2, specialist, VCE and VCAL students will return to on-site learning.

* Outdoor playgrounds, skateparks and outdoor communal gym equipment will reopen.

FROM JUNE 1

* Restaurants, cafes, pubs can serve meals for up to 20 people.

* Gatherings of up to 20 people allowed at homes. A household of five people could have 15 visitors.

* Overnight stays allowed at private residences.

* Up to 20 guests plus the celebrant and couple allowed at weddings.

* Up to 50 people allowed at a funeral, plus those required to conduct the ceremony.

* Up to 20 people will be allowed at other religious ceremonies, plus those required to perform the service.

* Community facilities like libraries reopen with capacity limits of up to 20 people.

* Entertainment and cultural venues like museums, drive-in cinemas and historic sites will reopen for up to 20 people. They will be required to keep customer contact details.

* Outdoor gatherings increased to 20.

* Non-food and drink market stalls able to open.

* Tourist accommodation such as hotels resumes.

* Campgrounds and caravan parks reopen but communal facilities like kitchens or bathrooms remain closed.

* Swimming pools and community sporting activities will also open with limits of 20 people. Sports allowed if played outdoors and people are able to play 1.5 metres apart with no contact.

* Nail salons, spas, tattoo parlours able to open with up to 20 customers per space. They will be required to keep customer contact details.

* Auctions open for up to 20 people plus those required to conduct the activity. Agents will be required to keep customer contact details.

FROM JUNE 9

* All remaining students from Years 3 to 10 to return to school.

FROM JUNE 22, SUBJECT TO APPROVAL

* Gyms and recreation facilities to open with up to 20 people per space and up to 10 people

per group or activity.

* Restaurants, cafes, galleries and museums able to host up to 50 people.

* Cinemas and theatres to open for up to 50 people.

* Ski resorts allowed to open.

