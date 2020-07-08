Victoria’s virus cases continue to climb

VICTORIA’S LATEST CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS:

AS OF JULY 7:

* 191 new cases – a daily record – surpassing Monday’s previous record of 127

* Total of number of cases now 2824

* 37 new cases are linked to outbreaks

* 154 are under investigation

* None of the latest cases have been detected in returned travellers in hotel quarantine

* 13 infections relate to the North Melbourne and Flemington public housing towers, with the total now 69

* 12 new cases are linked to the Al-Taqwa College outbreak, bringing that total to 90

* Four new cases have been linked to the Northern Hospital in Epping, with the total now nine.

* One case linked to Aitken Hill Primary School in Craigieburn with that outbreak now at 10

* The remaining new cases are linked to existing family clusters in Truganina, Patterson Lakes/Lysterfield, Fawkner and Sunshine West

* One new case has also been confirmed in a staff member at the Assisi Aged Care facility in Rosanna, who did not work while infectious

OVERALL NUMBERS:

* 772 cases are currently active in Victoria

* 2,028 people have recovered from the virus

* Of the total cases, 2469 cases are from metropolitan Melbourne, while 261 are from regional Victoria

* Of the total cases, 1,481 are men and 1,319 are women

* More than 979,000 tests have been processed to date