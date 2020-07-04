Hard lockdown for Melbourne housing towers

The immediate lockdown of nine Melbourne public housing towers to fight a coronavirus outbreak has taken residents by surprise as police surround their buildings.

With 108 new cases recorded in Victoria overnight and an outbreak of up to 30 cases in the crowded inner-city social housing towers, Premier Daniel Andrews has introduced a strict five-day crackdown.

The 3000 North Melbourne and Flemington public housing residents, some of whom are among the city’s most vulnerable people, cannot leave their units for five days for any reason.

The premier also announced that postcodes 3031 and 3051 would be added to 10 “hot zones” under stay-at-home orders from 11.59pm Saturday – covering all residents of North Melbourne, Flemington and Kensington.

Within an hour of Mr Andrews’ 4pm press conference, police had swarmed the public housing buildings and blocked all driveways and doorways.

Residents were seen confronting police about why they were being targeted while others sought information from gathered media.

Public housing resident Hoda God, 31, told AAP everyone was surprised by the lockdown and families with young children were already struggling.

“A lady in the building with three kids, she wanted to get formula,” she said.

“The lady needed formula like right now. It’s a bit sad that she can’t even go to Woolies.”

Another woman with a five-year-old child wanted to go shopping for groceries and was told by police she couldn’t.

“They need groceries now. She has nothing to cook tonight,” Ms God said.

The premier used a bushfire metaphor for the drastic measures, saying there had to be a perimeter around the towers to stop infection spreading.

He said the tower lockdowns would require an unprecedented level of help from police and that authorities would arrange for food and medical supplies to be delivered to all residents.

“We will take care of you,” Mr Andrews said.

Deputy chief medical officer Annaliese van Diemen said there was an outbreak of up to 30 cases across the public housing towers and attributed it to close-quarters living and a lot of shared spaces.

Health workers will go door-to-door in the towers doing virus tests and Mr Andrews warned that rejecting a test could mean the hard lockdown runs longer.

The 108-case jump is the second biggest COVID-19 increase recorded in Victoria since the start of the pandemic.

There are 509 active cases with 25 people in hospital, including three in intensive care.

There is a total of 389 cases of community transmission, up 26 since Friday.

Of the 108 new cases, 69 are under investigation, 14 are from known outbreaks and 25 from routine testing.

“If we don’t all follow the rules, every postcode will be locked down,” Mr Andrews said.

“This is a very challenging day. These are very challenging times.”

Federal Acting Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said he was calling an emergency meeting of medical officers across the country to discuss the Victorian situation.

Australian Greens leader and federal MP Adam Bandt, whose electorate covers the housing towers, tweeted that he had been prevented earlier in the pandemic from distributing coronavirus health information translated into community languages to those residents.

His office has been contacted for comment.