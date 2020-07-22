Victoria’s virus outbreak by the numbers

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS AS OF JULY 21:
* 374 new cases, the 16th consecutive day of triple-digit increases and Victoria’s second-worst rise
* Three more deaths, bringing the state’s toll to 42 and the national figure to 126
* 174 people in hospital, 36 in intensive care
* 6289 cases in total since the pandemic began, 3078 cases remain active
* Of the new cases, 62 are connected to known outbreaks and 312 are under investigation
* Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton says community transmission appears to be heading down in the state, numbers of new cases stabilising
* “Masks are to coronavirus a bit like speed limits are to our road toll – they protect you, they protect those around you.” – Professor Sutton, ahead of a mandatory mask rule coming into force on Thursday
* 289 cases among residents of public housing towers in Flemington and North Melbourne (an increase of two since Monday).
* 55 cases linked to various public housing towers in Carlton (increase of one)
CLUSTERS TO WATCH:
* 175 cases linked to Al-Taqwa College (increase of two)
* 60 cases linked to Somerville Retail Services in Tottenham (increase of three)
* 38 cases linked to JBS in Brooklyn (increase of two)
* 13 cases linked to Australian Lamb Company in Colac (increase of one)
* 24 cases linked to the Royal Melbourne Hospital Royal Park campus (increase of six)
* 15 cases linked to St Vincent’s Hospital
* 15 cases linked to the Woolworths Distribution Centre in Mulgrave
* 9 cases linked to Melbourne City Mission in Albion
AGED CARE CLUSTERS:
* 51 cases linked to St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner (increase of 38)
* 42 cases linked to Estia Health in Ardeer (increase of two)
* 31 cases linked to Glendale Aged Care facility in Werribee (increase of three)
* 17 cases linked to Embracia Aged Care Moonee Valley in Avondale Heights (increase of three)
* 1 case linked to Iris Manor in Ashburton (new outbreak)
* 1 case linked to Mercy Place in Parkville (new outbreak)
* 2 cases linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care (new outbreak).