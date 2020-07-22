Discover Australian Associated Press

Face masks will be mandatory in Melbourne for those going outside as infections continue to rise. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Victoria’s virus outbreak by the numbers

By AAP

July 22, 2020

2020-07-22 16:37:27

VICTORIA’S COVID-19 NUMBERS AS OF JULY 21:

* 374 new cases, the 16th consecutive day of triple-digit increases and Victoria’s second-worst rise

* Three more deaths, bringing the state’s toll to 42 and the national figure to 126 

* 174 people in hospital, 36 in intensive care

* 6289 cases in total since the pandemic began, 3078 cases remain active

* Of the new cases, 62 are connected to known outbreaks and 312 are under investigation

* Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton says community transmission appears to be heading down in the state, numbers of new cases stabilising 

* “Masks are to coronavirus a bit like speed limits are to our road toll – they protect you, they protect those around you.” – Professor Sutton, ahead of a mandatory mask rule coming into force on Thursday

* 289 cases among residents of public housing towers in Flemington and North Melbourne (an increase of two since Monday). 

* 55 cases linked to various public housing towers in Carlton (increase of one)

CLUSTERS TO WATCH:

* 175 cases linked to Al-Taqwa College (increase of two)

* 60 cases linked to Somerville Retail Services in Tottenham (increase of three)

* 38 cases linked to JBS in Brooklyn (increase of two)

* 13 cases linked to Australian Lamb Company in Colac (increase of one)

* 24 cases linked to the Royal Melbourne Hospital Royal Park campus (increase of six) 

* 15 cases linked to St Vincent’s Hospital

* 15 cases linked to the Woolworths Distribution Centre in Mulgrave

* 9 cases linked to Melbourne City Mission in Albion

AGED CARE CLUSTERS:

* 51 cases linked to St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner (increase of 38)

* 42 cases linked to Estia Health in Ardeer (increase of two)

* 31  cases linked to Glendale Aged Care facility in Werribee (increase of three)

* 17 cases linked to Embracia Aged Care Moonee Valley in Avondale Heights (increase of three)

* 1 case linked to Iris Manor in Ashburton (new outbreak)

* 1 case linked to Mercy Place in Parkville (new outbreak) 

* 2 cases linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care (new outbreak).

