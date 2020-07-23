Victoria’s virus outbreak by the numbers

VICTORIA’S LATEST COVID-19 NUMBERS AS OF JULY 22:

* 484 new cases, the 17th consecutive day of triple-digit increases and Victoria’s worst day for new cases.

* Two more deaths – both male aged care residents aged in their 90s, bringing the state’s virus toll to 44 and the national figure to 128.

* 205 people in hospital, 40 of them in intensive care.

* 6739 total cases in Victoria since the pandemic began, with 3408 cases active.

* 3305 in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire and 103 cases in regional Victoria.

* 1,385,964 tests have been done in the state, with 24,726 on Tuesday.

* Of the new cases, 97 are connected to known outbreaks and 387 are under investigation.

* Victoria’s previous highest daily total cases of 428 was on Friday, July 17.

* 291 cases among residents of public housing towers in Flemington and North Melbourne, an increase of two since Tuesday.

* 57 cases linked to various public housing towers in Carlton, an increase of two.

CLUSTERS TO WATCH:

* 69 cases linked to St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner (increase of 18)

* 54 cases linked to Estia Health in Ardeer (increase of 12)

* 37 cases linked to Glendale Aged Care facility in Werribee (increase of six)

* 30 cases have been linked to Arcare Aged Care in Craigieburn (not listed Tuesday)

* 26 cases have been linked to Estia Health in Heidelberg (not listed Tuesday)

* 20 cases have been linked to Baptcare Wyndham Lodge in Werribee (not listed Tuesday)

* 18 cases linked to Embracia Aged Care Moonee Valley in Avondale Heights (increase of one)

* 61 cases linked to Somerville Retail Services in Tottenham (increase of one)

* 47 cases linked to JBS in Brooklyn (increase of nine)

* 24 cases have been linked to LaManna in Essendon (not listed Tuesday)

* 17 cases linked to Australian Lamb Company in Colac (increase of three)

NEW OUTBREAK:

* Three cases linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth (one resident, two staff)