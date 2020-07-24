Victoria’s virus outbreak by the numbers

VICTORIA’S LATEST COVID-19 NUMBERS:

* 403 new cases, the 18th consecutive day of a triple-digit increase, taking active cases to 3630, an increase of 3570 in six weeks.

* Five more deaths, bringing the state’s toll to 49 and the national figure to 133. Most deaths in a day for any state.

* The latest deaths are three aged care residents – a woman in her 70s, two men in their 80s and 90s, as well as two men aged 50 and 70.

* 201 people in hospital and with 40 in intensive care.

* 1,413,115 tests have been done in the state since January 1, with 27,151 on Wednesday.

* Of the new cases, 69 are connected to known outbreaks and 334 are under investigation.

* This is Victoria’s third-highest daily case total, after 484 on Wednesday and 428 on Friday.

CLUSTERS TO WATCH:

* 293 cases among residents of public housing towers in Flemington and North Melbourne (increase of two since Wednesday)

* 60 linked to various public housing towers in Carlton (increase of 3)

* 182 cases linked to Al-Taqwa College

* 73 at St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner (an increase of 4)

* 67 linked to Estia Health in Ardeer (increase of 13)

* 55 linked to Menarock Life aged care in Essendon

* 34 linked to Estia Health in Heidelberg (increase of 8)

* 33 linked to Arcare Aged Care in Craigieburn (increase of 3)

* 21 cases linked to Baptcare Wyndham Lodge in Werribee (increase of one)

* 20 linked to Embracia Aged Care Moonee Valley in Avondale Heights (increase of two)

* 72 linked to Somerville Retail Services in Tottenham (increase of 12)

* 58 linked to JBS in Brooklyn (increase of 11)

* 29 linked to Australian Lamb Company in Colac (increase of 12)

* 21 linked to Clever Kids Childcare in Ashburton

* 10 linked to Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown

HOSPITALISATIONS BY AGE (AS AT JULY 21):

* 175 cases in hospital, including 36 in intensive care

* One is under nine years old

* Three between 10 and 19

* Five people between 20 and 29, two in ICU

* Nine people aged between 30 and 39, two in ICU

* 16 people aged between 40 and 49, five in ICU

* 18 people aged between from 50 to 59, seven in ICU

* 24 people aged between from 60 to 69, 11 in ICU

* 29 aged between 70 to 79, seven in ICU

* 47 aged between 80 to 89, two in ICU

* 23 people aged over 90