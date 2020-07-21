Victoria’s virus outbreak by the numbers

VICTORIA’S LATEST COVID-19 NUMBERS AS OF JULY 20:

* 275 new cases, the 15th consecutive day of a triple-digit increase.

* A woman in her 80s has died, bringing the state’s toll to 39 and the national figure to 123.

* 147 people in hospital. Thirty-one of them in intensive care, 16 on ventilators.

* 5942 cases in Victoria since the pandemic began and 2913 are active.

* Of the new cases, 28 are connected to known and contained outbreaks. The rest are under investigation.

* About 26,000 tests conducted on Sunday. More than 1,331,000 tests conducted in the state since January.

* New case numbers have dropped off since Friday’s record of 428.

* There are 429 healthcare workers infected with coronavirus, of which 164 were acquired in the community.

* 287 cases have been recorded in residents of public housing towers in Flemington and North Melbourne.

* 54 cases are linked to various public housing towers in Carlton.

* Two Magistrates court workers have tested positive.

CLUSTERS TO WATCH:

* 173 cases linked to Al-Taqwa College (an increase of four since Sunday).

* 57 cases linked to Somerville Retail Services in Tottenham (increase of four).

* 36 cases linked to JBS in Brooklyn (increase of one).

* 4 cases linked to Nestle Campbellfield.

* 12 cases linked to Australian Lamb Company in Colac (increase of six).

* 5 cases linked to Australian Pharmaceutical Industries in Dandenong South (increase of two).

* 13 cases linked to Goodman Fielder Pampas in West Footscray (increase of seven).

* 18 cases linked to the Royal Melbourne Hospital Royal Park campus.

* 20 cases linked to LaManna Supermarket in Essendon Fields.

AGED CARE CLUSTERS:

* 13 cases linked to St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner (increase of three).

* 40 cases linked to Estia Health in Ardeer (increase of two).

* 28 cases linked to Glendale Aged Care facility in Werribee (increase of four).

* 14 cases linked to Embracia Aged Care Moonee Valley in Avondale Heights (increase of two).

* 5 cases linked to Japara Central Park Aged Care Home in Windsor (increase of one).

BACK TO REMOTE LEARNING FOR MOST STUDENTS:

* First day back at school for term three – remote and flexible learning for prep to year 10, while senior, special needs and vulnerable students are in class.

* From Thursday, students aged over 12 will have to wear masks in class.

* 12 schools closed due to positive coronavirus cases: Charles La Trobe College, Drysdale Primary School, Grovedale West Primary School, Leibler Yavneh College, Overport Primary School, Parkville College – Malmsbury Campus, Pascoe Vale Girls Secondary College, Princes Hill Secondary College, Roxburgh College, Toorak Primary School, Trinity College Colac and Victorian College of the Arts Secondary School.