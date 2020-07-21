Discover Australian Associated Press

Victoria now has nearly 3000 active cases of coronavirus, with another 275 diagnosed. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Victoria’s virus outbreak by the numbers

By AAP

July 21, 2020

2020-07-21 16:36:38

VICTORIA’S LATEST COVID-19 NUMBERS AS OF JULY  20:

* 275 new cases, the 15th consecutive day of a triple-digit increase. 

* A woman in her 80s has died, bringing the state’s toll to 39 and the national figure to 123. 

* 147 people in hospital. Thirty-one of them in intensive care, 16 on ventilators. 

* 5942 cases in Victoria since the pandemic began and 2913 are active. 

* Of the new cases, 28 are connected to known and contained outbreaks. The rest are under investigation. 

* About 26,000 tests conducted on Sunday. More than 1,331,000 tests conducted in the state since January.

* New case numbers have dropped off since Friday’s record of 428.

* There are 429 healthcare workers infected with coronavirus, of which 164 were acquired in the community.

* 287 cases have been recorded in residents of public housing towers in Flemington and North Melbourne.

* 54 cases are linked to various public housing towers in Carlton.

* Two Magistrates court workers have tested positive. 

CLUSTERS TO WATCH:

* 173 cases linked to Al-Taqwa College (an increase of four since Sunday).

* 57 cases linked to Somerville Retail Services in Tottenham (increase of four).

* 36 cases linked to JBS in Brooklyn (increase of one).

* 4 cases linked to Nestle Campbellfield.

* 12 cases linked to Australian Lamb Company in Colac (increase of six).

* 5 cases linked to Australian Pharmaceutical Industries in Dandenong South (increase of two).

* 13 cases linked to Goodman Fielder Pampas in West Footscray (increase of seven).

* 18 cases linked to the Royal Melbourne Hospital Royal Park campus.

* 20 cases linked to LaManna Supermarket in Essendon Fields.

AGED CARE CLUSTERS:

* 13 cases linked to St Basil’s Homes for the Aged in Fawkner (increase of three).

* 40 cases linked to Estia Health in Ardeer (increase of two).

* 28 cases linked to Glendale Aged Care facility in Werribee (increase of four).

* 14 cases linked to Embracia Aged Care Moonee Valley in Avondale Heights (increase of two).

* 5 cases linked to Japara Central Park Aged Care Home in Windsor (increase of one).

BACK TO REMOTE LEARNING FOR MOST STUDENTS: 

* First day back at school for term three – remote and flexible learning for prep to year 10, while senior, special needs and vulnerable students are in class.

* From Thursday, students aged over 12 will have to wear masks in class. 

* 12 schools closed due to positive coronavirus cases: Charles La Trobe College, Drysdale Primary School, Grovedale West Primary School, Leibler Yavneh College, Overport Primary School, Parkville College – Malmsbury Campus, Pascoe Vale Girls Secondary College, Princes Hill Secondary College, Roxburgh College, Toorak Primary School, Trinity College Colac and Victorian College of the Arts Secondary School. 

Vic virus 'rollercoaster' stabilising: CHO

Authorities are confident Victoria's lockdown is working despite the state recording 374 new cases of coronavirus and three more deaths from the disease.

EU leaders reach deal on recovery package

EU leaders have agreed on a post-pandemic recovery package for the economy of the 27-nation bloc, offering 750 billion euros in grants and loans.