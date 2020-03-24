Discover Australian Associated Press

Pubs, clubs and other venues will close in Victoria as the state government acts to limit COVID-19. Image by Genevieve Gannon/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Victoria’s virus shutdown explained

By Benita Kolovos

March 24, 2020

2020-03-24 10:49:15

VICTORIA’S VIRUS SHUTDOWN EXPLAINED

FROM MIDDAY MARCH 23, STAGE 1 CLOSURES INCLUDE:

* Pubs, clubs, nightclubs and licensed venues including Melbourne’s Crown Casino.

* Gyms, indoor sporting venues, cinemas and entertainment venues.

* Religious gatherings, places of worship. Exceptions may be made for weddings, funerals and very small groups – the one person per four square metre rule will apply. 

* Restaurants and cafes – restricted to home delivery or takeaway services.

* “The Stage 1 shutdown will have a significant impact on the lives and livelihoods of many Victorians, but if we don’t do this, more Victorians will contract coronavirus and more Victorians will die,” Premier Daniel Andrews. 

* To remain in force until midnight April 13 but likely to be extended.

SCHOOLS:

* School holidays for government schools brought forward, starting on Tuesday.

* Teachers to use extra time to plan for flexible and remote learning in the event schools remain closed.

* “These are not ordinary school holidays,” Mr Andrews said, noting sleepovers, visits to shopping malls and “doing all the usual things,” is not appropriate. 

PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING:

* Practice good hand and cough/sneeze hygiene.

* Avoid hand shaking and other physical greetings. 

* Don’t be closer than 1.5 metres from another person.

* Wash your hands for 20 seconds and practice good hand hygiene.

* Regularly clean shared high-touch surfaces, such as tables, kitchen benches and doorknobs. 

* Stay home if unwell. 

* Do not undertake unnecessary travel.  

* No overseas travel. 

* No dinner parties, barbecues and social gatherings at home.

* No indoor gatherings of more than 100 people.

* No outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people. 

IF YOU’VE TRAVELLED OVERSEAS:

* Must self-isolate for 14 days.

* Must also self-isolate if you have been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

* Dedicated police taskforce consisting of 500 to enforce shutdown of non-essential services and 14-day self-isolation of travellers.

WHAT WILL REMAIN OPEN?

* Child care and kindergartens.

* Doctors and pharmacists. 

* Shopping centres, supermarkets, bottle shops and other retail stores.

* Hotels can continue to operate accommodation part of business, but not any licensed pub or club areas.

* Hairdressers, other trades and construction.

* Exercising and walking in parks and outdoors can continue.

* Universities and TAFEs, with many moving courses online.

*Weddings and funerals can go ahead with the one person per four square metre rule to apply.

HELPLINES:

* 1800 675 398 

* www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au

Source: Victorian Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Premier and Cabinet

