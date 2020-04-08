Discover Australian Associated Press

Melbourne Victory, the A-League's best supported club, has some big decisions to make. Image by George Salpigtidis/AAP PHOTOS

soccer

Victory CEO confident of A-League survival

By Anna Harrington

April 8, 2020

2020-04-08 15:02:55

Melbourne Victory chief executive Trent Jacobs is confident the A-League powerhouse and the competition itself will come out the other side of the financial burden created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The league is on hold until at least April 22 – when the situation will be reassessed – while there are ongoing concerns over the long-term future of the Fox Sports broadcast deal.

Victory are one of the strongest clubs in the league, with the competition’s largest average crowds and a big membership base.

However, Jacobs acknowledged even they were facing an “extremely challenging” time amid the season’s suspension.

“I can’t comment on other clubs but what I do get the sense of from my conversations with CEOs and certainly different owners and chairmen at different clubs is there’s a genuine sense of commitment to come through this,” Jacobs told AAP.

“While we have two million players playing the game and interested in the game, there is of course a genuine need for our domestic competition.

“I’m confident we will come through this at Melbourne Victory and I’m confident the league will come through this.

“The reality is… there’s so many complexities ahead of us around CBAs and what the future looks like on a range of different matters that it looking different is probably a given.

“But our focus is just getting through these next three months through to the end of the financial year and at that point, hopefully, we’ve got a little bit more visibility of what’s to come next in terms of possible timings for when we could look at our planning around games.”

Victory have put their players on annual leave and given them individual training programs similar to those handed out at the end of a regular season.

None of Victory’s foreign players have headed overseas but others – like Queenslander Robbie Kruse – were allowed to return to their home states.

Victory have numerous players off-contract at season’s end but any re-contracting plans have been put on hold – especially with the next collective bargaining agreement yet to be agreed upon.

The search for a permanent head coach has also been parked, though interim boss Carlos Salvachua remains in Melbourne.

“None of us accept what’s occurred on the pitch this year and it will certainly be our priority to ensure we’re vying for trophies next season,” Jacobs said.

“But like discussions around re-signing and signing of new players at the moment, in terms of looking at what we’re doing from a head coach perspective next year, we’ll be waiting until April 22 to make any clear decisions or direction on that matter.”

Victory have not stood down any full-time staff.

“What we’re doing at this stage is looking at all of our options – including the government’s assistance programs as they unfold – to do everything we can to keep our people working where possible,” Jacobs said.

“In terms of our full-time staff at this stage, we have looked at some revisions of hours and some leave… as we work through what all of our options are in the coming week or so.”

