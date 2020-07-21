Discover Australian Associated Press

Melbourne Victory's Robbie Kruse won't play again this season after injuring a knee at training. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

soccer

Victory’s Kruse to miss rest of A-L season

By Anna Harrington

July 21, 2020

2020-07-21 21:00:58

Melbourne Victory winger Robbie Kruse will miss the remainder of the A-League season with a knee injury.

The Socceroo injured his left knee at training and will not feature in Victory’s five remaining regular-season games in the NSW hub.

Multiple hamstring injuries had previously restricted Kruse to just 11 games in his return season after eight years abroad.

“I’m as disappointed as anyone – it’s another setback for me,” Kruse told the club’s website.

“But rest assured, I’ll head back home, do my rehab and I’ll come back bigger and stronger next season.”

Kruse, who is contracted until the end of next season, has had scans on his knee and will see a specialist in his home state of Queensland next week.

“Once Robbie has finished the 14-day quarantine period here in Sydney, he will head to Queensland where he will have a specialist review next week,” Victory general manager of football operations Paul Trimboli said.

“This is disappointing news for Robbie, who was looking forward to taking part in the remainder of the season.”

Kruse’s absence means Victory will lean heavily on Andrew Nabbout and New Zealand international Marco Rojas up front.

Victory are already without former captain Ola Toivonen, who opted not to finish the season and returned to Sweden to sign with Malmo FF.

Last week, defender Tim Hoogland elected to return to Germany, rather than enter the NSW hub.

Victory will return to action against Western United on Saturday, after their 14-day quarantine period is complete.

