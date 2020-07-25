Vietnam bans wildlife trade

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Vietnam is an important destination for illegal wildlife products such as pangolin scales. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Environment

Vietnam bans wildlife trade

By AAP

July 25, 2020

2020-07-25 15:53:33

Vietnam has banned the country’s wildlife trade with immediate effect in order to reduce the risk of new pandemics, the government says.

The directive by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc bans imports of live wild animals and wildlife products, eliminates wildlife markets, and enforce prohibitions on illegal hunting and trading of wild animals, including online sales, according to the statement on Thursday.

Vietnam is an important destination in the Asian region for illegal wildlife products such as pangolin scales and elephant ivory. There have also been seizures of rhino horns, which is believed to have medicinal value.

In February, 14 conservation organisations in Vietnam sent a joint letter urging the government to “identify and close markets and other locations where illegal wildlife is on sale”.

The Southeast Asian country is reported to have many wildlife markets and also a booming online trade in animals, with existing laws often poorly enforced.

Neighbouring China has also pledged to ban the trade and consumption of wild animals following the coronavirus outbreak.

Scientists suspect the virus passed to humans from animals and some of the earliest infections were found in people who had exposure to a wildlife market in Hubei’s provincial capital Wuhan, where bats, snakes, civets and other animals were sold.

Latest sport

rugby league

Titans land Fifita on big NRL deal

Gold Coast Titans have snared Brisbane star David Fifita on a three-year NRL deal from 2021.

rugby league

Sonny Bill to leave England for quarantine

Sonny Bill Williams' stint in England is over for 2020 as he plans his next step and a likely NRL return with the Sydney Roosters.

Australian rules football

Greene stars, GWS win grand-final rematch

GWS have recorded a 12-point win over Richmond in the AFL grand-final rematch at Giants Stadium, where Toby Greene starred with five goals.

Australian rules football

AFL to reschedule Roos' Hobart games

The AFL is working to reschedule at least one planned game in Tasmania after the state government's decision to keep its borders closed to Queensland.

Australian rules football

Bombers lose Fantasia for Crows AFL clash

Essendon will face Adelaide on Sunday without Orazio Fantasia while Melbourne have opted not to recall Tom McDonald for their AFL clash with Brisbane.

news

epidemic and plague

Vic records five virus deaths, 357 cases

Another five people have died of coronavirus in Victoria, taking the national toll to 145, as the state records 357 new cases.

sport

rugby league

Titans land Fifita on big NRL deal

Gold Coast Titans have snared Brisbane star David Fifita on a three-year NRL deal from 2021.

world

virus diseases

More countries make face masks mandatory

Authorities in France, England and Belgium have introduced new regulations requiring people to wear face coverings to slow the spread of the coronavirus.