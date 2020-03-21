Discover Australian Associated Press

Incoming travellers to Vietnam are being taken to adapted military bases for mandatory quarantine. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Vietnam extends quarantine for arrivals

By AAP

March 21, 2020

2020-03-21 23:39:16

Vietnam will extend a quarantine regime that places all international arrivals in adapted military bases from March 21 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Weeks after announcing the recovery of all 16 of its coronavirus sufferers, the Southeast Asian nation has confirmed it now has 87 infections, but no deaths, after authorities announced a surge in infections from overseas.

“All incoming travellers will be immediately transported to repurposed military camps for 14 days’ quarantine,” Vietnam’s health ministry said in a statement, without saying how long the policy would remain in place.

Vietnam had already imposed a quarantine requirement for arrivals from the US, Europe and member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The government on Wednesday said it was expanding quarantine facilities to house around 60,000 people as thousands of Vietnamese are set to flock home from abroad to flee the widening pandemic.

Schools stayed shut nationwide. Authorities have ordered the closure of cinemas, clubs and bars, massage parlours, karaoke lounges and online game centres in urban areas until the end of March.

The government has advised Vietnamese to call off large gatherings and ordered them to wear masks in public places. 

