Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Vietnam has reported its biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Vietnam records death as virus re-emerges

By AAP

August 1, 2020

2020-08-01 21:42:25

Vietnam has recorded its first death from COVID-19 after winning plaudits worldwide for one of the most successful national responses to the pandemic.

The country of 96 million had gone 100 days without infection before an unexpected cluster of new cases of unknown origin surfaced in the popular central resort city of Danang a week ago.

The health ministry on Friday reported 82 new infections, 26 of which were imported, marking the Southeast Asian country’s biggest single-day jump.

On Thursday, Hanoi started mass coronavirus testing.

By noon on Friday, 21,732 people had been tested in the capital, the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control said. About 21,000 tested negative, it said in a statement, without elaborating.

Hanoi on Thursday also banned large gatherings and urged tens of thousands of domestic travellers to report to authorities. It shut bars and nightclubs, extending those closures to street food stalls and karaoke lounges from midnight on Friday.

Late on Friday, Hanoi authorities said restaurants and supermarkets could remain open but must implement social-distancing measures.

Patient 428, a 70-year-old man who appears to have contracted the disease in Danang, died on Friday, the official Vietnam News Agency said.

The most recent cases were linked to three hospitals and two clinics in Danang, according to the health ministry, which overnight sent a task force of health experts, along with more than 1000 health workers, to the city.

The task force includes 65 health experts who had previously helped fight coronavirus at other epicentres in Vietnam, the ministry said.

Authorities in Danang are building a 1000-bed field hospital to ease the burden on the city’s hospitals, four of which are under lockdown following a series of cases there.

The newly confirmed infections in Danang have lifted the total number of cases in Vietnam to 546.

Some experts say Vietnam could be paying for complacency after its initial success stopping the virus, with normal service quickly resuming, face masks used less and domestic travel surging.

Danang had been inundated with visitors taking advantage of promotions to revitalise a tourism sector hurt by border closures and international flight bans. The current wave is traced to Danang but the source is unclear.

Latest sport

rugby league

Staines keeps wild NRL ride in Penrith win

Charlie Staines has become the first player in 83 years to score six tries in his first two games as Penrith blew Manly out of the water 42-12 in the NRL.

Australian rules football

St Kilda register big AFL win over Sydney

Midfielder Zak Jones has starred for St Kilda in a 53-point AFL win over his old side Sydney at the Gabba.

Australian rules football

Collingwood fined for AFL protocol breach

A breach of AFL protocols by Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley and assistant Brenton Sanderson has resulted in the club being whacked with a $50,000 fine.

rugby league

Roosters deny Gold Coast in NRL thriller

The Sydney Roosters have kept their place in the NRL top four with a hard-fought 18-12 win over the Gold Coast at the SCG.

Australian rules football

Lions smash dismal Bombers in AFL clash

Brisbane have kept Essendon to their lowest AFL score this century, with the Lions smashing the Bombers by 63 points at Metricon Stadium on Friday night.

news

police

Manslaughter charges for Vic police deaths

A 49-year-old Frankston man has been charged with four counts of manslaughter in relation to the freeway crash that killed four Victorian police officers.

sport

rugby league

Staines keeps wild NRL ride in Penrith win

Charlie Staines has become the first player in 83 years to score six tries in his first two games as Penrith blew Manly out of the water 42-12 in the NRL.

world

economy, business and finance

James Murdoch exits News Corp board

James Murdoch has resigned from the News Corp board of directors because of "disagreements over certain editorial content".