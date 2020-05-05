Vietnam schools reopen after three months

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Schools across Vietnam have reopened after a coronavirus lockdown of more than three months. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Vietnam schools reopen after three months

By AAP

May 5, 2020

2020-05-05 16:19:57

Authorities in all 63 provinces across Vietnam have reopened schools, after a more than three-month break aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus.

No new cases of the COVID-19 disease or related deaths were reported on Monday in Vietnam, marking the 18th-straight day without any recorded community transmission of the virus.

The latest confirmed case was reported on Saturday in a British visitor who arrived in Ho Chi Minh City to work on a project of Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petro Vietnam), the health ministry said.

The patient flew to Vietnam with 12 other experts on April 28 on a private jet at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport. The group was immediately quarantined.

His case brings the total in the country to 271.

As of Monday, 219 patients in Vietnam have made a full recovery, while 52 cases are being treated.

The country is quarantining more than 30,000 people, including 443 suspected cases.

Latest sport

rugby league

Players strike new pay deal with NRL

The NRL and its players have officially signed off on a new pay deal ahead of the teams' return to training on Wednesday.

Australian rules football

WA's AFL teams face temporary relocation

Western Australia's two AFL teams could be at a competitive disadvantage if they are temporarily relocated to Victoria when the season resumes.

rugby league

Bulldogs NRL player set to be relocated

Canterbury's Marcelo Montoya will reportedly be forced to find new accommodation because the NRL winger's mother works in aged care.

Australian rules football

Buckley wants gradual AFL training return

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley says players will need at least three weeks training at full intensity before the AFL season returns.

rugby league

NRL players test negative for coronavirus

South Sydney star Latrell Mitchell, Adam Reynolds and Liam Knight have all tested negative for the coronavirus.

news

politics

$4b weekly hit strong incentive to reopen

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the $4 billion being wiped off the economy each week is a strong incentive for leaders to ease coronavirus restrictions.

sport

rugby league

Players strike new pay deal with NRL

The NRL and its players have officially signed off on a new pay deal ahead of the teams' return to training on Wednesday.

world

virus diseases

The world tiptoes out of COVID-19 lockdown

Global coronavirus deaths have reached 250,000 but restrictions in many countries are gradually easing in a bid to stimulate economic growth.