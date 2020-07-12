Vietnam sends virus-free UK pilot home

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Vietnamese doctors will accompany Stephen Cameron on the flight back to the United Kingdom. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Vietnam sends virus-free UK pilot home

By AAP

July 12, 2020

2020-07-12 22:56:11

Vietnam’s most seriously ill COVID-19 patient, a British pilot who at one point seemed close to death, has left hospital on his way home after a dramatic recovery that attracted national attention.

The case of Stephen Cameron, a pilot for national carrier Vietnam Airlines, became a sensation in Vietnam, where a combination of targeted testing and an aggressive quarantine program has kept its coronavirus tally to an impressively low 370 cases, and zero deaths.

“The odds say that I shouldn’t be here, so I can only thank everybody here for what they’ve done,” Cameron said on Saturday, leaving hospital in a wheelchair and flanked by doctors holding flowers.

The 43-year-old Scot, who arrived in the Southeast Asian country from Britain in early March, was hospitalised three days after his first flight for Vietnam Airlines, following a visit to a bar in Ho Chi Minh City that became linked to a cluster of coronavirus cases.

Cameron’s illness and the highly publicised efforts of Vietnam’s doctors to save him became a symbol in Vietnam of the country’s successful fight against the virus.

At one point, medical officials said Cameron, initially identified only as “Patient 91”, had just 10 per cent of his lung capacity and was in critical condition.

With the vast majority of Vietnam’s COVID-19 patients already recovered, the news of a potential first death prompted a national outpouring of support, with dozens of people coming forward as potential lung donors.

State doctors turned the volunteers down, saying donated lungs should come from brain-dead donors.

But under round-the clock care, Cameron improved. By June, he no longer required a lung transplant and was taken off life support.

Vietnam spent over $US200,000 ($A290,000) treating him. Vietnamese doctors will accompany Cameron on the special flight back to Britain, state media said.

“As soon as I get fit, I’m coming back,” said Cameron. “I’m still a pilot – my licence has lapsed, that’s all.” 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

De Goey in frame for Perth AFL blockbuster

Collingwood and Geelong will enter Thursday night's clash at Optus Stadium in hot form after posting strong wins in round six of the AFL.

rugby league

Knights lose star prop in costly NRL loss

Newcastle prop Daniel Saifiti will go for scans on Monday after he was struck down with a knee injury in Sunday's NRL loss to Parramatta.

Australian rules football

Hardwick slams defensive AFL tactics

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick has called out overly defensive tactics after his side overcame Sydney by eight points in an AFL slugfest at the Gabba.

boxing

Aussie Volkanovski eyes UFC GOAT status

Australian Alex Volkanovski feels he is only a couple of wins away from being the best UFC featherweight champion, after winning his rematch with Max Holloway.

rugby league

Raiders confirm season over for Hodgson

Canberra face an injury toll as crippling as any time in Ricky Stuart's coaching career but the Raiders mentor insists his team can't be written off in 2020.

news

epidemic and plague

Australia warned of more virus deaths

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth has warned Australia's death toll could rise further given the increasing number of COVID-19 infections.

sport

Australian rules football

De Goey in frame for Perth AFL blockbuster

Collingwood and Geelong will enter Thursday night's clash at Optus Stadium in hot form after posting strong wins in round six of the AFL.

world

virus diseases

Virus cases surge in South Africa, India

A surge in coronavirus cases is causing difficulties for public hospitals in India and South Africa.