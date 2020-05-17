COAG clumsy, red tape needs cutting: NSW

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Pubs in NSW have reopened amid an easing of coronavirus restrictions. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

health

COAG clumsy, red tape needs cutting: NSW

By Angelo Risso

May 17, 2020

2020-05-17 09:43:48

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the state’s success in halting the COVID-19 outbreak may help lure private investment capital otherwise headed to the virus-hit US and UK.

She also declared the Australian federation was “ripe for economic reform” even before the onset of the pandemic, and labelled the Council of Australian Governments intergovernmental forum as clumsy, overly bureaucratic and mired in red tape.

NSW residents over the weekend ventured back to their local eateries, pubs and bars, with dining venues able to take up to 10 patrons after an easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Restrictions on religious gatherings, ceremonies and household visits have also been eased.

Ms Berejiklian on Sunday said the state’s success in blunting the impact of COVID-19 – with just over 3000 cases and fewer than 50 deaths to date – would be looked upon favourably by capital markets, particularly given the struggles of fellow Anglophones UK and US.

This could help redirect investment flows from those financial centres to NSW.

More than 88,000 people have died due to COVID-19 amid almost 1.5 million cases in the US, while almost 35,000 people in the UK have died from 240,000 cases.

“As much as we love the US and UK, we were often third in people’s consideration about where they go to university or where they invest or what they do,” Ms Berejiklian told Sky News.

“Perhaps this is an opportunity for us to demonstrate we’re a COVID-safe environment where people can invest, can travel to, can even study.

“We have the capacity to attract the best brains in the world, we also have the capacity to lead the world in some areas like advanced manufacturing.”

In a sign of the government’s plans to come, Ms Berejiklian also said future NSW economic policy would involve “far less regulation” and “flexibility to innovate” for the private sector.

NSW Treasury chief economist Stephen Walters on Friday said the state’s economy was headed for a recession for the first time in nearly 30 years, with Australian Bureau of Statistics data showing 221,000 NSW residents lost their job in April.

Ms Berejiklian on Sunday also suggested GST reform should be “put on the table” – and that the current National Cabinet forum of premiers and Prime Minister Scott Morrison had proven far more effective in solving problems than the use of COAG.

“Our federation is ripe for economic reform – our federation hasn’t changed in decades, assumes all the states have the same population, economic diversity, which we don’t. This process has really highlighted that,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“The National Cabinet has demonstrated what can be achieved.

“To be frank, COAG can sometimes be very clumsy, can be very bureaucratic and full of red tape and I think the National Cabinet has really empowered us as leaders to take things forward in a considered but timely way, without being bogged down.”

NSW recorded eight new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday, Ms Berejiklian said, following the three cases recorded in the preceding 24 hours.

NSW Health’s Dr Jeremy McAnulty on Saturday warned the virus was still “bubbling underneath the surface” and urged people to get tested if they had any symptoms at all.

Latest news

health

Vic pubs, cafes, open again in June

Victorians will be able to eat and drink inside pubs, cafes and restaurants again from June 1, starting with up to 20 people indoors.

health

COAG clumsy, red tape needs cutting: NSW

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the interstate COAG forum needs an urgent revamp while calling for economic reform, the cutting of red tape and GST talks.

health

Risk remains as COVID-19 restrictions ease

Australians have been warned the COVID-19 pandemic is not over as states and territories begin lifting some restrictions.

health

Three new NSW virus cases as bars reopen

People have started returning to pubs, cafes and bars following the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions in NSW, while the state has recorded three new cases.

politics

Take care 'pandemic is not over'

This weekend has seen the reopening of some pubs and restaurants and the imminent return to classrooms, but Australians are being warned to heed health advice.

news

health

Vic pubs, cafes, open again in June

Victorians will be able to eat and drink inside pubs, cafes and restaurants again from June 1, starting with up to 20 people indoors.

sport

tennis

Kyrgios unloads with Murray in live chat

A drunken Nick Kyrgios has unloaded on some of tennis' biggest names in an entertaining Instagram Live chat with close mate Andy Murray on Saturday.

world

health

COVID cases in NY from people leaving home

New York is hiring thousands of workers to trace the contacts of people who test positive for the coronavirus in order to limit further outbreaks.