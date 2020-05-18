Village Roadshow set to be taken private

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The value of the transaction depends on whether Warner Bros Movie World and Sea World have reopened. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

merger, acquisition and takeover

Village Roadshow set to be taken private

By Derek Rose

May 18, 2020

2020-05-18 11:19:54

BGH Capital has entered into talks with Village Roadshow to acquire the cinema and theme park owner for between $429.4 million and $468.5 million.

The Melbourne-based private equity firm has made a non-binding offer to pay at least $2.20 a share and up to $2.40 a share if Village Roadshow’s two Gold Coast theme parks and most of its cinemas have reopened by the time shareholders meet to approve the transaction.

That is a premium of between 25 per cent to 36 per cent from Village Roadshow’s closing price on Friday.

By 1111 AEST, Village Roadshow shares were up 13.9 per cent to $2.01. 

BGH still needs to complete due diligence on the Village Roadshow, which is expected to take four weeks.

It also needs to arrange debt financing, and the transaction requires Foreign Investment Review Board approval.

“There is no certainty that the proposal will result in a transaction,” the company said.

Village Roadshow has been mulling competing offers from BGH and Sydney-based Pacific Equity Partners since December.

Robert Kirby and Clark Kirby – the son and grandson of Village Roadshow founder Roscoe “Roc” Kirby – would remain as executive chairman and chief executive in the privatised business if the deal goes through, the company said. 

Village Roadshow also released a trading update showing it only has enough cash to last a few more months at its current burn rate, although it said it was in “advanced discussions with lenders to increase its debt financing facilities”.

While its key businesses remain closed, Village Roadshow says it expects operating cash costs – including the federal government’s JobKeeper subsidy, maintenance and safety capital capital expenditures – to be between $10 million to $15 million per month.

The company had just $58 million in readily available cash as of April 30, and only $5 million in undrawn debt facilities.

It had $342 million in gross debt, although none of that is maturing in the near term and its lenders will not apply financial covenants as of June 30. 

Village Roadshow’s Gold Coast theme parks – Warner Bros Movie World, Sea World, Wet’n’Wild and Paradise Country – have all been shut down since March 23 as part of the coronavirus crisis.

Its 57 cinemas across Australia, some run as part of a joint venture with Event Hospitality and Entertainment, are also shuttered.

Village Roadshow said it was also in talks with industry groups and state and federal government leaders to develop financial action plans and support.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL clubs spread stars to avoid a big hit

AFL clubs have avoided having all their best players in the same training groups of eight, but Richmond are keeping those of the same position together.

rugby union

Reds trio refuse pay cuts, stood down

Queensland trio Izack Rodda, Isaac Lucas and Harry Hockings have been stood down after refusing to accept Rugby Australia's salary reductions.

rugby league

Souths' Walker being blackmailed: reports

Rabbitohs five-eighth Cody Walker was involved in an incident in October 2019 which he now says has become part of a blackmail claim.

rugby league

Souths' Walker being blackmailed: reports

Rabbitohs five-eighth Cody Walker was involved in an incident in October 2019 which he now says has become part of a blackmail claim.

rugby league

NRL's road map to return nears completion

The NRL should within days clear the final hurdles on the road to the sport's return, ending eight weeks of drama sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

news

politics

Australia's virus inquiry gathers momentum

A group of 54 African nations has joined Australia's push for an inquiry into coronavirus, taking the total number of countries on board to 116.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL clubs spread stars to avoid a big hit

AFL clubs have avoided having all their best players in the same training groups of eight, but Richmond are keeping those of the same position together.

world

virus diseases

Italy, UK say don't pin hopes on vaccine

People should not wait to be saved by the development of a vaccine to combat the coronavirus, the prime ministers of the UK and Italy say.