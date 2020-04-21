Virgin Atlantic says it needs UK govt help

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Richard Branson says that any help from the UK government for Virgin Atlantic would be repaid. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Tourism and Leisure

Virgin Atlantic says it needs UK govt help

By AAP

April 21, 2020

2020-04-21 19:58:54

Virgin Atlantic will only survive the coronavirus outbreak if it gets financial support from the British government, the airline’s founder Richard Branson says.

Virgin Atlantic last month asked the government for emergency financial help in addition to the coronavirus package made available to all British companies, but a deal has not yet been reached.

“We will do everything we can to keep the airline going – but we will need government support to achieve that in the face of the severe uncertainty surrounding travel today and not knowing how long the planes will be grounded for,” Branson said in a blog post to staff on Monday.

“This would be in the form of a commercial loan – it wouldn’t be free money and the airline would pay it back.”

Virgin Atlantic is based in the UK and is 51 per cent owned by Branson’s Virgin group and 49 per cent owned by US airline Delta .

Branson, a billionaire, has come under fire from opposition Labour Party politicians for asking for support at a time when Virgin Atlantic employees have taken a temporary wage reduction and much of the economy has ground to a halt.

Virgin Atlantic staff have taken a wage cut for eight weeks, which Branson said was a “virtually unanimous” decision by employees and not forced upon them by management.

“I’ve seen lots of comments about my net worth – but that is calculated on the value of Virgin businesses around the world before this crisis, not sitting as cash in a bank account ready to withdraw,” he said.

“Over the years significant profits have never been taken out of the Virgin Group, instead they have been reinvested in building businesses that create value and opportunities. The challenge right now is that there is no money coming in and lots going out.”

It comes as Virgin Australia, in which Branson owns a 10 per cent stake, is rumoured to be preparing to file for voluntary administration due to crippling debts exacerbated by the coronavirus lockdowns.

Latest sport

rugby union

Wallabies captains call for RA overhaul

World Cup hero Nick Farr-Jones is thought to be behind a no-confidence letter delivered to Rugby Australia and signed by 11 former Wallabies captains.

rugby league

Benchmark measures make NRL safe: V'landys

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys claims the NRL's biosecurity measures during the coronavirus pandemic will be the benchmark for other sports.

Australian rules football

Bulldogs suspend Hunter for four AFL games

Lachie Hunter has received a four-match AFL ban and a $5000 fine from the Western Bulldogs for an alleged drink-driving incident.

sport

Major sports facing Virgin revenue hit

Virgin Australia's slide into voluntary administration could have huge financial implications for major Australian sports.

cricket

Cricket Australia has lost $20m so far

Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts says playing an additional Test against India is possible next summer as it looks to avoid further financial losses.

news

health

Third death in NSW aged care virus cluster

Anglicare has confirmed a 92-year-old woman at its Newmarch House aged care home in western Sydney has died, the third elderly resident with COVID-19 to die.

sport

rugby union

Wallabies captains call for RA overhaul

World Cup hero Nick Farr-Jones is thought to be behind a no-confidence letter delivered to Rugby Australia and signed by 11 former Wallabies captains.

world

crime, law and justice

Canada mass shooting toll expected to rise

Police expect to find more victims of Canada's deadliest mass shooting once they can identify all the crime scenes.