Virgin Aust attracts 19 potential buyers

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Nineteen parties have expressed interest in acquiring Virgin Australia, its administrators say. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

air transport

Virgin Aust attracts 19 potential buyers

By AAP

May 12, 2020

2020-05-12 11:21:29

Virgin Australia’s administrator says 19 parties interested in purchasing the airline have been granted access to a data room as of May 11.

Non-binding indicative offers are due on May 15, according to an affidavit published by the Federal Court of Australia on Tuesday.

The airline entered voluntary administration last month, owing creditors nearly $7 billion and the administrators at Deloitte aim to agree a deal with a buyer by the end of June.

Previously, eight parties were believed to have signed confidentiality agreements to gain access to Virgin’s books as of April 30.

Private equity and distressed situation specialists Apollo Global Management, Oaktree Capital Management and BGH Capital are among the firms that have expressed interest in the purchase.

US based airline investor group Indigo Partners is also believed to be looking at a possible deal.

Virgin Australia has 117 leased planes and engines with monthly rentals of $40 million, of which only 50 are operational due to the low demand brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, administrator Vaughan Strawbridge said in the affidavit.

He said the administrators were considering whether Virgin Australia would need interim funding to allow the business to keep operating until a second meeting of creditors, which they propose to hold in August.

The administrators are seeking permission to issue conditional credits to customers that had booked flights cancelled due to the pandemic which could be honoured by an acquirer, Strawbridge said.

“Potential buyers may be motivated to extend these conditional credits as part of any restructuring or recapitalisation of the Virgin Companies’ business for the purposes of maintaining and enhancing the customer goodwill associated with the Virgin Companies,” he said.

He added the airline is seeing a rise in credit card charge-backs from customers seeking refunds. That is a potential drain on cash it holds in accounts

Sebastian Vettel will reportedly quit Ferrari at the end of the season due to a breakdown of talks, with Australian Daniel Ricciardo in the mix to replace him.

