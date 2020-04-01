Virgin considers axing Tigerair pilots

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Virgin Australia has confirmed it is seeking a federal government bailout amid the COVID-19 crisis. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Virgin considers axing Tigerair pilots

By AAP

April 1, 2020

2020-04-01 19:00:00

The nation’s second-largest airline says it is exploring all options during the coronavirus pandemic, including making pilots redundant. 

Virgin Australia is contemplating closing its subsidiary Tigerair’s Melbourne base and is discussing the pilots’ future with their union.

The Australian Federation of Air Pilots said on Tuesday all 220 Tigerair pilots would be made redundant by the end of the week.

However, Virgin says it’s still working through the crisis, which is having a significant financial impact. 

“Outcomes of the review include plans to consolidate our domestic and short-haul international pilot workforce and the proposed closure of Tigerair Australia’s Melbourne pilot base,” a Virgin Australian spokesman told AAP.

“Tigerair Australia pilots are continuing to be paid as normal while we consult with union representatives on this proposal.”

The carrier, the second biggest after Qantas, wants a rescue package from the federal government of up to $1.4 billion.

Virgin Australia told the share market it is seeking the funds from what it anticipates would be support for the wider industry.

It could involve the government becoming a part-owner.

Qantas has told the government it expects a $4.2 billion loan if Virgin Australia is bailed out, according to the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg declined to comment on any specifics, saying: “We support strongly the aviation industry.

“I’ve been in close contact with leaders of the business community including the aviation sector’s (Virgin boss) Paul Scurrah and (Qantas chief) Alan Joyce,” he told ABC radio.

“But we have already illustrated our commitment to having a viable, sustainable aviation sector, with more than $700 million in fees being waived.”

Mr Frydenberg said the transport of freight and people was important to the economy.

“We’ll continue that dialogue with key stakeholders,” he said.

The airline recently cut its workforce by 80 per cent and its capacity by 90 per cent.

Global credit ratings agency Fitch on Monday put Virgin Australia on rating watch negative, citing a drop in demand in the aviation market from the coronavirus.

Latest sport

rugby league

Leilua slams NRL as pay deal nears

A pay deal between the NRL and its players is near but Wests Tigers centre Joey Leilua has vented his frustration over perceived inequality.

rugby league

Bulldogs sacked by NRL over sex scandal

Canterbury players Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera have had their NRL registrations cancelled following a schoolgirl sex scandal.

sport

Many A-League players miss emergency fund

About half of the A-League's players are unlikely to be eligible for monies under the federal government's JobKeepers package.

soccer

PFA slams A-League club player stand-downs

The Professional Footballers Association has lamented the decision of two more A-League clubs to stand down players during the coronavirus shutdown.

rugby league

A bigger challenge than SL war: Quayle

John Quayle says the NRL must emerge from the coronavirus pandemic stronger than ever as the game faces a bigger challenge than the Super League war.

news

virus diseases

NSW coronavirus death toll rises to 10

A 10th person has died from coronavirus in NSW as the premier urges businesses to help plug shortages of crucial equipment including gloves.

sport

rugby league

Leilua slams NRL as pay deal nears

A pay deal between the NRL and its players is near but Wests Tigers centre Joey Leilua has vented his frustration over perceived inequality.

world

virus diseases

US death toll above China; Italy 'plateau'

More than 800,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide and more than 40,000 have died, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.