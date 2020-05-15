Virgin Australia expected to get 8 offers

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Virgin Australia is in voluntary administration, an economic casualty of the coronavirus crisis. Image by (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

air transport

Virgin Australia expected to get 8 offers

By AAP

May 15, 2020

2020-05-15 17:57:47

Virgin Australia is expected to receive as many as eight non-binding indicative offers from potential buyers, which will be whittled down over the next few days to a shortlist of about three, its administrators say.

The country’s second-biggest airline entered voluntary administration last month, owing creditors nearly $7 billion and making it the biggest Asia-Pacific casualty of the coronavirus crisis hitting the global aviation industry.

Bids were due by the end of Friday, with administrators at Deloitte aiming to agree a deal with a buyer by the end of June.

Private equity groups BGH Capital, Bain Capital and Brookfield are reportedly leading contenders to buy the business.

A Bain spokesman confirmed the company intends to bid. 

Brookfield has already lodged an offer, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Brookfield declined to comment and BGH did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

India’s InterGlobe Enterprises, the biggest shareholder in that country’s largest airline IndiGo, said on Friday it was participating in the Virgin sales process but declined to provide further details.

The high-level interest in Virgin Australia at a time when the world aviation market is largely grounded shows the long-time attractiveness of the Australian domestic market, a duopoly between Qantas Airways and Virgin.

Regional airline Regional Express (Rex) said on Wednesday it was considering raising $200 million to begin flying between Australia’s major cities from early next year. 

Virgin administrator Vaughan Strawbridge said in a statement that eight of the nearly 20 parties that had accessed the company’s data room had been advanced enough in their interest to be given its forward-looking Virgin 2.0 business plan.

“Up to now, we’ve certainly seen a high level of interest from a significant number of high-quality parties, many of whom are capable of completing a transaction of this size and complexity,” Strawbridge said.

“From here, we will start working even more closely with the short-listed parties.”

This would involve access to more detailed business information and management presentations, he added.

Binding offers for Virgin are due on June 12, Strawbridge said, adding the sale timetable was aggressive but one he was confident of achieving.

Robert Martin, the CEO of BOC Aviation which leases aircraft to Virgin Australia, said it looked like the airline would survive.

“Clearly if you are one of two players in a duopoly market which is going to stay as a duopoly market for the foreseeable future it is an attractive investment,” he told Reuters.

“So I think Virgin Australia will probably come through.”

Morgan Stanley and Houlihan Lokey are advising the administrators on the sales process.

Latest sport

rugby union

Hamish McLennan appointed to RA Board

Former Network Ten and News Corp executive Hamish McLennan has been appointed a director and chairman-elect of the Rugby Australia board.

rugby league

Eels and Broncos to kick off NRL return

The Brisbane Broncos will host the Parramatta Eels when the NRL resumes on May 28.

Australian rules football

AFL to resume competition on June 11

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has urged players to be on their best behaviour and respect "over and above" health protocols ahead of the league's June 11 restart.

Australian rules football

Eagles chase AFL fixture compensation

West Coast want a run of home games later in the AFL season to make up for having to restart the 2020 campaign with a succession of matches interstate.

F1

Ricciardo to join McLaren in F1 shake up

Australian F1 star Daniel Ricciardo is to race for the McLaren team in 2021, taking the seat of Carlos Sainz, who will move to Ferrari.

news

disease

Virus case numbers will grow: NSW Premier

Dining venues and places of worship are again able to welcome people in NSW, but the premier says this will come at the cost of additional COVID-19 cases.

sport

rugby union

Hamish McLennan appointed to RA Board

Former Network Ten and News Corp executive Hamish McLennan has been appointed a director and chairman-elect of the Rugby Australia board.

world

epidemic and plague

Virus hotspots flare as economies reopen

Countries are pushing ahead with relaxing coronavirus restrictions and reopening economies but new coronavirus outbreaks are testing health systems.