Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Virgin is shelving low-cost carrier Tigerair as it sheds 3000 jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Virgin Australia sends Tiger to extinction

By Daniel McCulloch

August 5, 2020

2020-08-05 13:47:11

Australian passengers have been left with just one low-cost carrier after Virgin banished Tigerair into extinction.

Virgin Australia is also sacking a third of its workforce – 3000 staff – as the crippled airline plots a flightpath out of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an announcement to the stock market on Wednesday, Virgin Australia said it was discontinuing its budget offering Tigerair, at least until customer demand improved.

Jestar, owned by rival Qantas, is now the sole surviving low-cost airline.

Virgin says all travel credits will be honoured and it remains committed to regional and charter flights.

The trimmed-down airline plans to offload some of its fleet.

“Demand for domestic and short-haul international travel is likely to take at least three years to return to pre-COVID-19 levels, with the real chance it could be longer,” chief executive Paul Scurrah said.

“Our initial focus will be on investing in the core Virgin Australia domestic and short-haul international operation alongside our 10-million-member strong Velocity frequent flyer program.”

The Australian Services Union, which represents some Virgin staff, said the job losses were shattering.

“It will mean thousands of skilled workers leaving our critical aviation sector. And thousands of people losing their jobs at the height of this crisis when it is hardest to find work,” the union said.

“For months now, we have been calling for the Morrison government to urgently implement an aviation support package.

“It is beyond time for Morrison to step up and deliver.”

When the aviation market recovers, Virgin plans to pick up 2000 extra workers, although it warns that may take at least three years.

Meanwhile, Virgin will streamline its fleet by shedding its Boeing 777s, Airbus A330s and Tigerair Airbus A320s.

It will retain the Boeing 737s and regional and charter aircraft.

The airline has been struggling under billions of dollars in debt and the impact of the pandemic on the passenger market, which has led to the near-collapse of international and domestic travel.

Bain Capital is expected to take control of the airline in coming weeks after it plunged into voluntary administration earlier this year.

It will remain based in Brisbane.

Latest news

health

Vic returnees to go into NSW quarantine

Travellers returning from Victoria to NSW will be required to go into hotel quarantine, while NSW residents will be banned from Queensland.

virus diseases

Virgin Australia sends Tiger to extinction

Virgin Australia is cutting 3000 more jobs and killing low-cost offshoot Tigerair under a strategy announced by the airline's new owners on Wednesday.

health

Youngest Aust COVID victim dies in Vic

Coronavirus has claimed its youngest Australian victim in Victoria, a man in his 30s, as the state reached a record number of cases at 725 and 15 deaths.

disease

Qld border closure another blow to tourism

The head of Queensland's tourism industry council says the new border closure will hurt the already struggling sector, risking hundreds of thousands of jobs.

politics

Rescue package for Victorian child care

The Morrison government will provide a "triple guarantee" for Victorian child care, securing places, centres and jobs during Melbourne's harsh virus lockdown.

news

health

Vic returnees to go into NSW quarantine

Travellers returning from Victoria to NSW will be required to go into hotel quarantine, while NSW residents will be banned from Queensland.

sport

rugby union

Former Wallaby Kearns to run World Cup bid

After winning two World Cups on the field, former Wallaby Phil Kearns will lead Rugby Australia's bid to secure the 2027 tournament.

world

disaster and accident

Beirut blast kills more than 70

A huge explosion in port warehouses near central Beirut has killed more than 70 people, injured over 3000 and sent shockwaves across the Lebanese capital.