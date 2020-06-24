Virgin bondholders outline bid details

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Virgin Australia bondholders' bid for the airline involves a $1 billion recapitalisation proposal. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

air transport

Virgin bondholders outline bid details

By By Jamie Freed

June 24, 2020

2020-06-24 10:21:27

Virgin Australia Holdings bondholders have lodged a recapitalisation proposal with the airline’s administrator, rivalling bids from Bain Capital and Cyrus Capital Partners, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The proposal involves a debt-to-equity swap among bondholders owed around $2 billion plus a fresh capital injection of around $1 billion, a person told Reuters, who was not authorised to speak publicly.

Virgin Australia would remain a listed entity as part of the plan, which would allow bondholders to recoup around 70 cents on the dollar of their investment, the person added.

The proposal would back the existing management team, honour full employee entitlements, customer travel credits and frequent flyer points, according to the source.

Australia’s second largest airline entered voluntary administration in April owing nearly $7 billion to creditors, having struggled financially even before the coronavirus pandemic crushed travel demand.

Virgin Australia’s administrator, Deloitte, declined to comment.

Deloitte had said on Monday after receiving final offers from Bain and Cyrus that it hoped to select a preferred bidder by June 30.

Deloitte did not release financial details of those offers but said both planned to operate the airline as a smaller, single-branded domestic and short-haul international carrier with growth potential.

Virgin Australia competes against larger rival Qantas Airways Ltd in the domestic aviation market, which is an effective duopoly.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

NSW allow Vic NRL and AFL teams to play on

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian's plea for citizens not to interact with Melburnians does not extend to the AFL or NRL, so long as they follow health protocols.

virus diseases

Kyrgios reacts to Djokovic's COVID-19 test

Nick Kyrgios has let his feelings be known after Novak Djokovic's positive coronavirus test following the world No.1's controversial charity tournament.

tennis

Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

Novak Djokovic has issued a statement to confirm that he has tested positive to coronavirus, with Australia's Nick Kyrgios quick to tweet his reaction.

Australian rules football

Worsfold to speak about Conor McKenna saga

Essendon coach John Worsfold will on Wednesday speak about the bizarre Conor McKenna saga, which had threatened to derail the Bombers' AFL season.

Australian rules football

Betts to keep fighting racist behaviour

Carlton's Eddie Betts hurts deeply when he is racially vilified, but is prepared to keep fighting to help other Aboriginal people feel safe as AFL players.

news

politics

Victorian man dies from coronavirus

Victorians are contemplating the prospect of a return to tougher lockdowns in some areas amid fears about a spike in new virus cases in the past week.

sport

Australian rules football

NSW allow Vic NRL and AFL teams to play on

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian's plea for citizens not to interact with Melburnians does not extend to the AFL or NRL, so long as they follow health protocols.

world

crime, law and justice

Aussie cash linked to LA Council scandal

A one-time powerful Los Angeles councilman is accused of accepting a lavish trip to Australia and casino chips from a Chinese billionaire developer.